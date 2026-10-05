Semperis Announces Two Midnight in the War Room Cybersecurity Industry Panels in Toronto

At the Cyber Resilience Leadership Summit and at SecTor, the film’s creators and cast will discuss the making of Midnight in the War Room and the critical role of human resilience in cybersecurity.

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Semperis, the identity-driven cyber resilience and crisis response company, today announced the involvement of the creators and cast members of Midnight in the War Room in upcoming panel discussions taking place in Toronto at the Cyber Resilience & Leadership Summit and SecTor 2026, a Black Hat event.

The panels are centered on Midnight in the War Room, the first-of-its-kind feature film on cyber war revealing previously untold stories of heroism, resilience, and the human cost of cyber war. The panels will include footage from the documentary and connect the film’s exploration of human resilience with perspectives from defenders on helping organizations prepare for and respond to cyber threats.

Panel Information

Monday, October 5 | 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Location: The National Club

In this fireside chat, Dr. Sara Rabinovitch, PhD, workforce resilience psychologist, will moderate Inside the War Room: Human Performance Under Cyber Crisis, where she will be joined by Midnight in the War Room Co-Director Bill Keeler, Bindi Davé, Cyber Future Foundation Senior Advisor and experienced CISO; Val Mukherjee, Cyber Future Foundation Founder; and T. Ryan Whelan, Managing Director and Global Head of Accenture Cyber Intelligence.

Drawing on poignant clips from the documentary, the panelists will candidly discuss the human side of cybersecurity and performance in high-stakes environments. The session will underscore why the experiences of cyber leaders make sense based on neuroscience and models of stress recovery, and how leaders can strengthen team performance from the top down.

“I am looking forward to welcoming cybersecurity industry leaders to Monday’s Cyber Resilience & Leadership Summit to explore the making of Midnight in the War Room, a must-see film for everyone, not just cybersecurity industry professionals,” said Dr. Rabinovitch. “It is critical to highlight the human side of cybersecurity— the whole spectrum of experiences— the triumphs, the moments of unflappable mental resilience, and sacrifices made by leaders to protect our critical infrastructure…while at the same time acknowledging the emotional, physical, and relational toll it takes to deal with one cyber incident after another, with little fanfare, and no reprieve.”

Tuesday, October 7 | 12:05 pm – 12:50 pm

Location: SecTor 2026, Room 701B

During this panel discussion, Moderator Wes Sheppard, The Tactical CISO, will lead a Midnight in the War Room-themed discussion with panelists Jason Rebholz, Evoke Security CEO and documentary cast member; Val Mukherjee, Cyber Future Foundation Founder; and Bill Keeler, Co-Director of the film. The session will unpack what the filmmakers and cast uncovered in making the film: how nation-state actors operate, how defenders respond under pressure, and what the documentary reveals about the current threat landscape that isn’t in the briefings yet.

“There is so much to unpack during the SecTor panel and I look forward to discussing what I learned since sitting down with the creators of the film and other observations from an evolving threat landscape,” said Rebholz. “The Colonial Pipeline attack in 2021 was a turning point for me in the ransomware economy. It showed how ransomware attacks could have real-world consequences beyond disrupted data and the societal impact that played out over a period of days.”

About Midnight in the War Room

Midnight in the War Room is a full-length feature film that explores the escalating cyber conflict between nation states, criminal groups and the defenders and CISOs safeguarding the world’s critical systems. The film brings together perspectives from across the front lines of cyber defense and looks beyond technical failures to the people living through cyber crises. Learn more about the film on LinkedIn.

About Semperis

Semperis is the identity-driven cyber resilience and crisis management company trusted by the world’s largest enterprises and government agencies to protect critical identity systems. Purpose-built for multi-cloud and hybrid identity environments—including Active Directory, Entra ID, Okta, and Ping Identity—Semperis helps organizations prevent, detect, respond to, and recover from identity-based cyberattacks.

Modern cyberattacks are won or lost at the identity layer, where failures now escalate into full-scale business crises. Semperis’ AI-powered platform unifies identity lifecycle defense and crisis management—hardening identity infrastructure, detecting and containing active threats, enabling rapid, trusted recovery, and supporting secure, out-of-band coordination when core systems are disrupted—all reinforced by a world-class identity forensics and incident response team.

As part of its mission to help organizations achieve true cyber resilience, Semperis supports the broader cyber community through the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP) Conference and Podcast and free identity security tools including Purple Knight and Forest Druid. More than 1,200 organizations—including over 25% of the 100 largest U.S. companies—rely on Semperis. The company is privately held, headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, and serves customers in more than 40 countries.

Learn more: semperis.com

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Media Contact:

Bill Keeler

Semperis

Senior Director, PR & Comms

billk@semperis.com

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