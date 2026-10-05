Interlochen Arts Academy Named #1 Best Private High School for the Arts in America for Second Consecutive Year

Interlochen Arts Academy named #1 Best Private High School for the Arts in America in Niche’s 2027 Best Schools rankings, marking the second consecutive year of top honors for Interlochen Center for the Arts.

Interlochen Arts Academy has been named the #1 Best Private High School for the Arts in America in Niche’s 2027 Best Schools rankings, marking the second consecutive year the Academy has earned the nation’s top spot for arts education. The 2027 rankings place Interlochen Arts Academy first among 333 private high schools for the arts nationwide. This recognition comes as Interlochen anticipates its upcoming Centennial celebration as an institution.

The Academy was also ranked the #1 Best Boarding School for the Arts in America. The grading system awarded Interlochen an A+ in Academics, College Prep, Clubs and Activities, Diversity, and an A for their Teachers. The famed academy also ranked in the 99.8th percentile for overall Best Private High Schools, and 99th percentile for College Enrollment.

Niche’s annual school rankings draw on data from the U.S. Department of Education as well as millions of reviews from students, parents, and teachers. For its arts school rankings, Niche considers factors including alumni interest in arts majors and colleges, school diversity, and class size.

“Earning this recognition for a second consecutive year reflects the extraordinary commitment of our students, faculty, and staff,” said Trey Devey, President of Interlochen Center for the Arts. “At Interlochen, young artists have the opportunity to pursue their creative ambitions at a high level while receiving an exceptional academic education. We are proud to see that experience recognized nationally once again.”

Photo Credit: Jesse Anders

Interlochen Arts Academy brings together young artists from across the United States and around the world for intensive artistic training alongside a comprehensive college-preparatory academic curriculum. Students pursue majors in music, theatre, visual arts, creative writing, dance, film and new media, and interdisciplinary arts while learning from accomplished faculty and guest artists.

The Academy’s approach integrates artistic development, academics, and residential life, giving students opportunities to create, perform, collaborate, and prepare for continued study and careers in the arts and beyond.

This recognition comes on the heels of its recent successful tour to Detroit, Philadelphia, and Boston in partnership with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, The Philadelphia Orchestra, and the Boston Symphony Orchestra, with guest artists Yo-Yo Ma and Tommy Mesa.

The consecutive #1 rankings add to a long history of achievement at Interlochen Arts Academy. Since its founding in 1962, the Academy has educated generations of emerging artists and has produced 51 Presidential Scholars in the Arts, more than any other high school in the country.

Niche released its 2027 Best Schools and Districts in America rankings on September 28, 2026. The rankings encompass more than 93,000 public schools, 30,000 private schools, and 11,000 school districts nationwide.

About Interlochen Center for the Arts

The nonprofit Interlochen Center for the Arts is a recipient of the National Medal of Arts and the only organization in the world that brings together a 3,000-student summer camp program; a 550-plus-student fine arts boarding high school; a year-round source of expert online arts education for children, teens, and adults; opportunities for adults to engage in fulfilling artistic and creative programs; two 24-hour, listener-supported public radio services (classical music and news); more than 600 arts presentations annually by students, faculty, and world-renowned guest artists; a robust hospitality division that curates on-campus lodging, dining, and transportation services; and a global alumni base spanning nine decades, including leaders in the arts and all other endeavors. For information, visit Interlochen online at www.interlochen.org .

Media Contact: MC Miskell

Phone: (718) 522-7171

Email: interlochenpr@shorefire.com

SOURCE: Interlochen Center for the Arts

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire