SellYourMac.com Founder Brian Burke to Speak on Breaking Through the Noise at ITAD Summit 2025

Brian The Mac Man Joins Marketing Leaders From Vyta and URT to Share Strategies for Standing Out, Building Visibility, and Engaging IT Asset Disposition Audiences at Scale

WOODSTOCK, Ill. & LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SellYourMac.com (SYM), the leading reCommerce and IT Asset Transition Service provider dedicated exclusively to Apple products and an Other World Computing (OWC) company, today announced SellYourMac.com Founder and CEO, Brian Burke, will join a panel discussion titled, “Standing out in the Noise – a Dive into Marketing Your Products and Services to the Masses” at the ITAD Summit 2025 (July 29 – 30, Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV).





Joining Brian The Mac Man on the panel, set to take place on July 29, from 1:00 – 2:00 pm, will be Rachael Weir, Head of Marketing, Vyta, and Danae Gullicksen, Marketing Professional, URT. Together, they will dive into effective strategies for marketing ITAD products and services in a crowded marketplace, with insights on how to differentiate brands, build visibility, and engage target audiences at scale.

“The ITAD Summit is the Super Bowl of tech sustainability, and I’m fired up to be on stage with Rachael and Danae,” said Brian Burke, aka The Mac Man and Founder of SellYourMac.com. “We’re not just building businesses that win in a crowded market – we’re driving real change, cutting e-waste, and giving tech a second life that empowers people and lifts communities. Let’s goooo!”

About Brian Burke, Founder/CEO, SellYourMac

Brian Burke is a seasoned tech entrepreneur and thought leader who founded SellYourMac.com (SYM) and now serves as the Mac Man at Other World Computing (OWC), specializing in Apple product resale, IT asset disposition, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital innovation.

Brian The Mac Man is passionate about empowering underprivileged students through gifting Apple technology. He believes gifting them a Mac can truly change their lives, their outlook on the world, and their future job prospects.

As a lifelong learner, Brian is a 2x TEDx Talk speaker, has become a Sommelier, an Apple Certified Mac Technician, a Notary Public, an Ordained Minister, a PADI Certified Scuba Diver, a professional speaker on LinkedIn optimization, having now grown his LinkedIn network to 210,000+, and a professional speaker on ChatGPT!

About the ITAD Summit 2025

The ITAD Summit 2025 brings together more than 1,000 professionals focusing on the IT asset disposition sector. From mobility to enterprise experts, participants include IT resellers, brokers, electronic-recyclers, and ITAD professionals engaged across the IT equipment ecosystem to collaborate on best practices, enhance procurement opportunities, and discuss the latest industry trends. To learn more, please visit: https://www.itadsummit.com/.

About SellYourMac.com

SellYourMac.com (SYM), an Other World Computing (OWC) company, is a leading reCommerce and IT Asset Transition Service provider dedicated exclusively to Apple products. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, SYM has helped over 100,000 customers unlock the value of their used Apple devices — including MacBooks, iPhones, iPads, and more — with more than $66 million paid out to date. Founded in 2006, SYM is committed to reducing e-waste through responsible reuse, repurposing, and recycling, leveraging certified zero-landfill partners like Cohen USA. With a reputation for top-dollar payouts, a seamless customer experience, and industry-recognized service, SYM is on a mission to become the world’s most trusted buyer of used Apple technology. Learn more at SellYourMac.com.

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows seamlessly. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use them: creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

