RAINBOW GROUP UNVEILS OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR WINX CLUB-THE MAGIC IS BACK

Ahead of This Year’s Comic Con International in San Diego, The First Look at One of the Year’s Most Anticipated Series is Online Now

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This fall sees the return of iconic animated series Winx Club: The Magic is Back, and today fans can catch a sneak peek at its fabulous new look and the extraordinary new adventures courtesy of Rainbow Group, the studio which first gave these fairies their wings.

Full of the same style and fans of all ages have come to expect from the enchanting adventures of Bloom and her fairy friends, this new trailer provides a glimpse of the truly spectacular visuals from this new series making its debut on Netflix this fall.

Following its original launch in Italy in 2004, the modern fantasy saga Winx Club has captivated a global audience of generations of young girls with themes of empowerment, friendship, self-discovery, alongside the power of diversity and mutual support. Reimagined for a whole new generation, the magic returns for a new era of enchantment, with breathtaking new animation that already has fans buzzing around the globe

The iconic characters have been gorgeously restyled, while maintaining their unique personalities, and the magical world is more artistically rich than ever before. Cutting-edge production and increasingly refined special effects make for a stunning visual experience, with more immersive environments than ever, dazzling new transformations that highlight each fairy’s unique magic, and exquisitely designed costumes tailored to their personalities.

“We are thrilled to share this new adventure with the millions of fans eagerly awaiting the return of the Winx and can’t wait to welcome new ones too on this magical journey. ‘Winx Club–The Magic is Back’ is a new beginning, yet with the same goal: to grow side by side with our audience, offering quality content and spreading positive values – all, of course, with a touch of magic!” commented Iginio Straffi, Founder and CEO of Rainbow.

This new trailer gives fans their first glimpse at the next chapter of Winx Club, rewarding longtime fans and new audiences alike in its dazzling reimagined setting. The Magic is truly back, packed with action, enchantment, and mysteries waiting to be uncovered in a series filled with friendship, adventure, romance and fun.

The wait is almost over — get ready to fly together!

