SEEN Vision Care Expands Eye and Skin Care Services with Tixel Technology

Dearborn Heights practice introduces treatment options for evaporative dry eye caused by Meibomian Gland Dysfunction and concerns involving skin texture, tone, and fine lines around the eyes.

SEEN Vision Care, a Michigan eye care practice serving patients in Dearborn Heights and surrounding communities, today announced the addition of Tixel for Dry Eye and Tixel for Youthful Eyes to its clinical services. The new treatment options reflect the practice’s broader approach to eye care, addressing both ocular surface health and concerns involving the skin around the eyes.

Led by Dr. BK Wahab, OD, MBA, SEEN Vision Care takes a comprehensive approach to optometry that extends beyond the traditional eye exam. The practice combines medical and comprehensive eye care with advanced diagnostic and treatment technologies, specialty vision services, and personalized care designed around each patient’s individual needs.

A particular focus of Dr. Wahab’s clinical practice is the evaluation and treatment of chronic and complex dry eye disease. Rather than focusing solely on temporary symptom relief, his approach considers underlying factors that may contribute to dry eye, including Meibomian Gland Dysfunction, inflammation, tear-film instability, and eyelid-related conditions.

This focus on ocular surface health led SEEN Vision Care to incorporate Tixel technology into its treatment options. Tixel uses controlled thermal energy and mechanical action to address targeted areas without lasers or needles, offering an additional option for appropriately selected patients as part of a comprehensive treatment plan.

Tixel for Dry Eye is performed using Tixel i, an FDA-cleared device designed to provide localized heat and pressure therapy for adults with evaporative dry eye disease associated with Meibomian Gland Dysfunction. By targeting the factors associated with MGD, the treatment may help improve Meibomian Gland function and reduce symptoms associated with evaporative dry eye.

SEEN Vision Care also offers Tixel for Youthful Eyes, delivered using Tixel C, a compact fractional skin resurfacing system featuring proprietary Thermo-Mechanical Action technology. The treatment is designed for concerns involving skin texture, tone, and fine lines around the eyes, with limited downtime.

“Tixel uses controlled thermal energy to treat the delicate skin and tissue around the eyes without lasers or needles. In appropriate patients, treatments may help improve Meibomian Gland function, reduce symptoms associated with dry eye, and improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and skin texture around the eyes. By incorporating Tixel into our customized treatment plans, we can provide patients with a comprehensive approach to both eye health and aesthetic concerns using advanced, minimally invasive technology.”

Dr. BK Wahab, OD, MBA

SEEN Vision Care

Patients interested in learning more about Tixel for Dry Eye or Tixel for Youthful Eyes may contact SEEN Vision Care at (313) 563-2020 or visit http://seenvisioncare.com/.

To learn more about Tixel technology and its applications for dry eye care and skin rejuvenation, visit tixelmed.com.

About SEEN Vision Care

SEEN Vision Care is a Michigan-based optometry practice dedicated to providing comprehensive, personalized eye care in a modern and patient-focused environment. Services include comprehensive eye examinations, medical eye care, specialty contact lenses, advanced dry eye treatment, neuro-optometric and vision therapy services, and premium eyewear.

SEEN Vision Care combines clinical expertise with advanced technology and a patient-centered approach to modern optometry. Dr. Wahab’s clinical interests include comprehensive and medical eye care, neuro-optometry, dry eye disease, specialty vision solutions, and advanced in-office technologies.

Through the integration of innovative treatment options such as Tixel, SEEN Vision Care continues to expand its approach to ocular and visual health while providing patients with personalized options for their individual eye care and aesthetic needs.

SEEN Vision Care is located at 24732 West Warren Street, Dearborn Heights, Michigan, 48127.

Media Contact

Dr. BK Wahab, OD, MBA

SEEN Vision Care

seenvisioncare@rocketmail.com

(248) 387-9595

http://seenvisioncare.com/

SOURCE: SEEN Vision Care

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire