Americas Cardroom Player Wins $250,000 PLO Mystery Bounty After Accidental Entry

R88P nets big score after mistakenly registering for the $3 Million GTD Pot-Limit Omaha Venom.

Americas Cardroom player “R88P” won the top $250,000 Mystery Bounty in the $3 Million GTD Pot-Limit Omaha Venom after accidentally registering for the tournament instead of the separate $12 Million GTD No-Limit Hold’em Mystery Bounty Venom. Both events had a $2,650 buy-in.

The registration was not the tournament R88P intended to play. Once the confirmed entry could not be canceled, the player remained in the PLO event and reached Day 2 last Monday.

Mystery Bounties became active on Day 2, when every remaining player was already in the money. Each elimination awarded the winning player the knocked-out opponent’s hidden bounty, with the amount revealed only after the knockout.

R88P’s run then produced the largest possible bounty result in the PLO event: $250,000. R88P later said the PLO entry had been a misclick and that the no-limit tournament was the intended registration.

“Best part is I didn’t mean to register PLO, misclicked only meant to play the no limit,” R88P said.

The PLO tournament was one of two separate $2,650 Mystery Bounty Venoms. Its No-Limit Hold’em counterpart carried a $12 Million guarantee and a $500,000 top Mystery Bounty, while the Pot-Limit Omaha event had a $3 Million guarantee and a $250,000 top bounty.

R88P ultimately placed 13th in the PLO tournament. The finish paid $10,840 in prize money, while the player’s total bounties came to $265,000. The PLO event generated a $3,095,000 prize pool, surpassing its guarantee.

The unusual path to the quarter-million-dollar bounty was also shared on X . After the win, R88P contacted the poker site to request an increase to cryptocurrency withdrawal limits. The request was handled immediately so the substantial withdrawal could be processed faster and more smoothly.

The outcome combined an unintended entry, a Day 2 knockout and the biggest bounty available in the PLO tournament, all after R88P had originally planned to play only the No-Limit Hold’em Venom.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world’s leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Jason Clark

Chief Marketing Officer

support@acrpoker.eu

SOURCE: Americas Cardroom

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire