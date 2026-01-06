SEEKINK Unveils Innovative ePaper Portfolio at CES 2026, Capturing Industry Spotlight

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — SEEKINK, a leading original design manufacturer and innovator in ePaper modules and application solutions, made its highly anticipated debut at CES 2026. The company showcased a portfolio of forward-looking ePaper products, drawing widespread industry attention. A key highlight was the introduction of new products based on E Ink Prism™ 3S technology, featuring the world’s first dynamic color-changing E Ink Prism face mask for complex 3D surfaces and a dynamic expandable decorative wall. These innovations became among the most notable attractions at the event.

Prism 3S Series: Redefining ePaper from Static to Dynamic, Pioneering a New Aesthetic Trend

SEEKINK’s 3D transformative colored E Ink Prism face mask marks the worldwide first application of color ePaper technology on complex 3D curved surfaces, enabling rich color transitions and animation effects. The product utilizes ultra-thin, flexible materials, special shaping, and an openwork design to enable a high degree of personalization. This design also inspires future applications of ePaper in wearable devices and dynamic exterior “skin”.

Another standout is the special dynamic, color-changing, expandable decorative wall, a breakthrough that seamlessly blends smart spaces and fashion. This product transforms walls and spaces into vivid, interactive visual experiences. It represents a leap for ePaper from mere “display” to seamless “environment integration”. It offers a new low-energy, personalized option for welcome screens, feature walls, outdoor advertising displays, and other applications.

As demand for the low-power consumption, eye-friendly, flexible color-changing technology grows, SEEKINK’s ePaper Prism series products are rapidly expanding into increasingly diverse application scenarios.

Full-Size ePaper Photo Frame Series with Flexible Cooperation Models Empower Brand Growth

SEEKINK meticulously showcased a comprehensive ePaper photo frame series ranging from 4 inches to 31.5 inches, catering to a wide range of settings including home, commercial, and art display. Notably, the 13.3-inch ePaper photo frame has already secured partnerships with multiple photo frame brands, offering flexible service models including EPD module, lamination and ODM services to meet different brands’ customization requirements. This photo frame series products have become one of SEEKINK’s best-sellers.

Expanding Small-size Consumer ePaper Products for Personalized Multi-scenario Use

SEEKINK also exhibited several consumer-market ePaper products, including personalized phone cases, smart badges, and anti-loss tags. These products cater to users’ desire for personalized ePaper experiences and explore broader application scenarios.

CES 2026 marks SEEKINK’s first comprehensive presentation of its ePaper ecosystem on the international stage, demonstrating the company’s leading strength in ePaper technology R&D and innovative application.

SEEKINK is an integrated one-stop provider encompassing ePaper module design, manufacturing, and hardware solutions. SEEKINK is committed to building a cooperative and mutually beneficial ePaper ecosystem, enhancing life experiences through innovative technology, and promoting the development of a global low-carbon sustainable economy.

