Infinix NOTE Edge Debuts as the First Smartphone Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7100 and the All-New XOS 16

HONG KONG, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Infinix, an innovation-driven brand with cutting-edge tech, bold design and outstanding performance, is expanding its portfolio with the new Infinix Note Edge, becoming the world’s first smartphone to adopt the new MediaTek Dimensity 7100. Partnered with MediaTek, Infinix continues its mission to democratize technology. By delivering a brand-new system-on-a-chip platform, coupled with the debut of Infinix’s first in-house Android 16-based OS, Infinix Note Edge earmarks a major expansion of its premium-accessible smartphone portfolio.

Co-optimized with MediaTek, NOTE Edge delivers stable 5G with low power consumption for all-day efficiency

Despite steady global expansion, the 5G experience remains uneven across markets shaped by inconsistent performance, device accessibility, and spectrum availability challenges–especially outside the flagship tier. In response, as the world’s first smartphone with the MediaTek Dimensity 7100, Infinix NOTE Edge offers a true 5G experience engineered to remain accessible at 4G-level pricing, bringing next-generation connectivity into everyday use rather than limiting it to flagship devices.

MediaTek and Infinix have jointly introduced an exclusive optimization for areas with poor reception to deliver a smoother, more reliable mobile experience across real-world usage scenarios. Enhancements target high-density environments, reducing lag and improving video playback in crowded spaces by up to 30%, while additional tuning for weak-signal areas such as subways, factories, and rural locations enables faster loading, more stable live streaming, and lower gaming latency.

Powered by a high-performance processor in its class, this device delivers a seamless multitasking experience. The device supports up to 90 FPS in popular mobile games, such as Honor of Kings, Peacekeeper Elite and PUBG: Battlegrounds (60 FPS), ensuring smooth multiplayer battle gameplay, responsive multitasking, and consistent performance across entertainment and photography — all while maintaining thermal stability during extended use.

Efficiency is further enhanced through advanced power-management optimizations. Modem power consumption has been reduced by up to 21%, while background power usage for social applications is lowered by 4.4%, reducing battery anxiety even throughout demanding daily routines. Whether gaming, multitasking across apps, or streaming content during commutes, the system is designed to sustain high-intensity usage without compromising endurance.

XOS 16: Introducing the All-New Glow Space Design and Seamless Interactions

XOS 16 introduces a refreshed UX/UI designed to feel lighter, smoother, and more responsive in everyday use. For the first time, Glow Space natural light elements are integrated into the interface design system, through light-sensitive edges and gradual blur transitions, bringing a sense of motion and vitality to every icon, character, and animation, and creating a visually immersive experience.

The experience is further enhanced by lightweight, semi-transparent UI elements with a refined frosted-glass finish, extending seamlessly across dropdown menus, tab bars, and system controls. Complementing this, all-new 3D spatial wallpapers create a layered interaction between the clock, icons, and foreground, resulting in an interface that feels more dimensional, expressive, and enjoyable to explore.

XOS 16 also enhances touch responsiveness and interaction feedback. By intelligently adapting animations to different user actions, the system achieves millisecond-level synchronization between touch input and visual feedback, making interactions feel more natural and operations smoother. In addition, XOS 16 enables Live Photo transfer with iPhone, allowing users to share moments across platforms while preserving motion, audio, and image quality. Together, these enhancements significantly improve both the sense of fluidity and long-term comfort during daily use.

By introducing both the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 and XOS 16 together, NOTE Edge establishes a rare level of coordination between hardware and software in the mid-range category. This dual-platform evolution enables measurable gains in power efficiency, sustained performance, and UX/UI refinement, creating momentum ahead of the device’s official launch on January 19, 2026. More details about Infinix NOTE Edge will be shared in upcoming announcements.

