Security Industry Alarm Coalition (SIAC) Issues Warning About Apple False Alarms

FRISCO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Security Industry Alarm Coalition (SIAC) is a national leader in helping reduce unnecessary calls for service from alarm systems. Today, SIAC issued a warning concerning false alarms created by the Apple iPhone 14 and Apple Watch.

“Technology that is meant to detect car crashes, heart attacks or other life-threatening situations, has generated some real media success stories on how a life was saved, however, there have been numerous reports on these devices contacting 911 call centers where no emergency condition existed,” said Stan Martin, SIAC executive director. “In many instances, the false alarms have been triggered by routine events such as skiing or exercising.

“For more than 20 years SIAC has worked directly with leaders in law enforcement to dramatically reduce unnecessary calls for service from electronic alarms,” said Martin. “Significant progress through the model alarm ordinance has led to dramatic improvements.

“Though we can all see the potential benefits, we are concerned that the new Apple technology could be a real setback to the goal of making sure that 911 resources and first responders are not unnecessarily diverted from their lifesaving mission.”

SIAC recommends the owners of the iPhone 14 or Apple Watch take the following steps to avoid generating unnecessary calls to 911 centers:

Learn how the alert system functions.

Respond immediately to notifications from your device that the alarm has been triggered to avoid having the phone or watch contact a 911 center.

Upgrade the device to the latest software version.

Be aware of what types of events can trigger the device when there is no emergency.

If you’re in a situation that is likely to trigger a false alarm and are not able to respond to a notification, we suggest you consider disabling this feature or function.

If your device contacts 911 automatically, law enforcement may try to contact you to confirm an actual emergency exists, if possible, please answer the call, do not ignore/disregard. As with typical 911 emergency calls, it leaves law enforcement with no choice but to dispatch an officer or deputy.

“This is an issue that both Apple and its customers need to address,” said Martin. “Failure to address false alarm issues can eventually lead to a lower level of response, fines or other measures to try to address the issue.” No doubt other manufacturers will replicate or develop similar emergency contact features, please consider the consequence/impact on law enforcement before activating these types of features.

About SIAC

SIAC represents one voice for the electronic security industry on alarm management issues –communicating solutions and enhancing relationships with law enforcement. SIAC is comprised of four major North American security associations–Canadian Security Association (CANASA), Security Industry Association (SIA), The Monitoring Association (TMA), and the Electronic Security Association (ESA). For more information, go to www.SIACinc.org, www.siacinc.wordpress.com, or follow us on www.twitter.com/siacinc.

Contacts

The Margulies Communications Group



214-368-0909



[email protected]