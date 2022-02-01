Sagent Appoints Industry Vet and Mortgage Servicing Ops Master Perry Hilzendeger as EVP of Servicing

Exec who helped build and run Wells Fargo’s near $1 trillion servicing portfolio brings ops expertise to accelerate Sagent’s modernization of servicing software

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#fintech—Sagent, a Warburg Pincus-backed fintech software company modernizing mortgage servicing for banks and lenders, today appointed former Wells Fargo and Homepoint Financial top servicing executive Perry Hilzendeger as EVP of Servicing, reporting to CEO Dan Sogorka. The move doubles down on Sagent’s stance that nuanced, technical software powering America’s highly regulated $13 trillion mortgage servicing sector must be built and led by servicing operators who get the details.

“Perry will help refine Sagent’s cloud-native, open-API servicing and default platforms, ensure they’re relevant for our customers’ multivariate and complex use cases, and help drive adoption of our platforms with major bank and nonbank servicers,” said Sagent CEO Dan Sogorka. “Perry will also lead Sagent’s relationships with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae, and work with regulators to ensure responsible, compliant innovation as we modernize our industry.”

Most recently, Hilzendeger was President of Servicing for Homepoint Financial, helping it become one of America’s fastest growing nonbank servicers with modern technology and expert customer service. Prior to that, he served in key Wells Fargo executive leadership roles, including head of retail and servicing operations, leading America’s largest mortgage servicer with a $954 billion portfolio*.

Hilzendeger’s focus has been on building, developing, and growing high-performing teams in both bank and nonbank mortgage lending and servicing organizations. His Sagent responsibilities will include driving granular and nuanced innovations and execution across scaled operations with an emphasis on the customer experience and compliant programming. He joins Sagent’s deep bench of subject matter experts with long resumes in the servicing trenches.

“Successfully powering America’s $13 trillion mortgage servicing sector requires expertise in both technology and operations, and Sagent is the only scale software provider with both,” said Hilzendeger. “They already had a formidable team of servicing software specialists, then doubled it with their acquisition of Mr. Cooper’s industry-best fintech team. I’m honored to join these and other servicing and fintech pros like COO Marianne Sullivan to fundamentally change the dynamics of America’s housing ecosystem and deliver positive homeowner outcomes.”

Sagent has the industry’s only enterprise, default, and consumer mortgage servicing platforms that are all synced by real-time-data. This is the latest in a series of Sagent moves to transform the homeowner experience for financial orgs servicing millions of consumers with trillions in mortgage balances.

About Sagent

Sagent powers America’s top bank and nonbank lenders to engage, care for, retain, and modernize the homeownership experience for millions of borrowers. Servicers use our flexible, scalable, and configurable solutions to engage borrowers and earn customer loyalty, lower servicing costs, ensure compliance, and increase the value of servicing rights throughout full market cycles. Sagent is backed by Warburg Pincus, one of the world’s leading private equity investors, and powers trillions in outstanding mortgage servicing for its customers. Visit www.sagent.com to learn more.

*According to Inside Mortgage Finance as of 4Q22.

