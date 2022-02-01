Secure IoT Pioneer Afero Appoints Commercial Leader and Google Veteran, Kumar Das, as Chief Business Officer

Das joins Afero to drive new and expanded strategic partnerships and accelerate the company’s go-to-market strategy to support its next phase of growth

LOS ALTOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Afero, the world’s most secure Platform as a Service (PaaS) for IoT, today announced it has appointed commercial leader and Google veteran Kumar Das to the newly created position of Chief Business Officer. In this role, Das is responsible for executing against the company’s vision, driving new and expanded strategic partnerships, and accelerating the company’s go-to-market strategy to support its next phase of growth.





“We are thrilled to welcome Kumar to Afero as he is a proven commercial leader with deep experience in partnerships and go-to-market,” said Joe Britt, CEO and Co-Founder of Afero. “Consumers and brands alike recognize the benefit of connected devices and the importance of securing them. We built an unprecedented level of security and privacy into our secure IoT platform and Kumar’s experience is an asset as we build on our strong momentum and take the company to the next level.”

Afero’s IoT platform quickly enables secure device connectivity from manufacturing to consumer use. The company’s software enables secure communication across all types of smart home products ranging from light bulbs to fans to connected thermostats. The platform also provides secure cloud communication between the device and Afero’s hosted cloud services.

“Afero is focused on the right things: security, privacy, seamless onboarding, and a world-class user experience,” said Das. “Afero’s mission to connect and secure the world’s devices is more important today than ever. Consumers are bringing more devices into their homes, opening up new security challenges and expanding the attack surface. Afero’s technology is truly differentiated and built for this time. I’m excited to work with Joe and the team to bring Afero’s technology to more users and to connect and secure more ‘Things’.”

Prior to joining Afero, Das spent 16 years at Google where he held several leadership roles. Most recently, he led the go-to-market efforts to deepen engagement with Android and Google Assistant platforms. Prior to this, Das grew the team that managed retail partnerships for Google’s consumer hardware business, starting with the launch of its first mainstream hardware products in Chromebooks and Chromecast. He scaled the business across smart home, networking, home entertainment, computing, phones, and tablets and guided products across these categories from zero to tens of millions of users. Prior to Google, Das held several roles at networking security startups. Das holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Engineering in computer science from MIT.

Afero is the leading secure IoT Platform as a Service. Afero technology incorporates simplicity, ease of use, security, and data privacy into the entire solution, from manufacturing to product to cloud to end user. The Afero platform uniquely secures your entire supply chain while providing your customers with end-to-end encryption, fast onboarding, and direct to device failover. With Afero, products get to market 3x faster, have 10x higher attach rates, and have 99% fewer customer escalations. Afero’s user-friendly, fast, and secure IoT platform unlocks smart and connected capabilities for any product, vertical, sector, or industry, whether large or small, fixed or mobile. Our world-class team is composed of mobile, hardware, security, and cloud veterans from Google, Apple, Nest, Symantec, Danger, Microsoft, Amazon, Twitter, Netflix, Roku and other leading platform companies.

