Palia Welcomes Players Home Today on PC

Watch Palia’s New Cinematic Trailer, Signup to Play, and Invite Friends to Join Your Adventure with “Refer-A-Friend” Before the Open Beta Kicks Off on August 10

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Palia, the free-to-play cozy community sim MMO where players can build a life and home with friends, releases on PC in Closed Beta today. Players who create an account on Palia.com will have a chance to access the whimsical fantasy world on a rolling basis before Open Beta begins on August 10. Those who create an account now will receive a special Kilima Founder’s Windmill Decor in-game item during Palia’s Open Beta, and can participate in Palia’s “Refer-a-Friend” program for a chance to earn additional in-game item rewards!





Created by Singularity 6, Palia is the shared-world online multiplayer game that transports players to a fantastic world where they can explore a breathtaking new landscape, build the house of their dreams, foster relationships with an incredible cast of characters, and most importantly, experience it all alongside their friends.

“We’ve spent years building towards this moment, pouring ourselves into Palia to create a new kind of community sim game that truly feels like a home away from home,” said Aidan Karabaich, Co-Founder and Game Director at Singularity 6. “We see our beta period as the next step in a long-term process to create a game where you and your friends can easily play together, forget the stress of everyday life, and just have fun in your own way. We look forward to welcoming players into the cozy world of Palia and working with our awesome community to refine the game during the beta process and beyond.”

Palia is an intimate, shared-world online multiplayer gameplay experience that emphasizes relaxation, community, and developing meaningful in-game connections in lieu of combat or competitive mechanics as primary methods of play. Prospective Palians excited about diving into Palia’s breathtaking new world will experience firsthand Palia’s genre-defining features, including persistent online multiplayer, charming life-sim gameplay, and friendly community mechanics that help players feel welcome. Players will work together to explore Palia’s vibrant landscape where they can fish, hunt, forage, and more; or meet up at the housing plot to garden, cook, decorate, and hangout together for an overall good time.

Players that participate in Palia’s Closed and Open Beta will have the opportunity to engage with Palia’s larger community and provide invaluable feedback that could directly influence gameplay features in mechanics. The Singularity 6 development team will continue applying player feedback and iterate on Palia’s design through the game’s Beta phases leading up to the game’s official launch.

Registration for Palia is open now at Palia.com. The game is available on PC in Beta for players in North American and Western European regions, with more regions coming soon. Languages supported at Palia’s Closed Beta release include: English, Spanish, French, Italian, and German, with additional language support planned for future updates during Palia’s Beta window. Palia will also come to Nintendo Switch later this year, and is available to Wishlist on the eShop now.

For more information on Palia, including the game’s referral system and rewards, please visit https://palia.com, join our Discord server for the latest updates directly from the team, subscribe on YouTube and Twitch, and join the conversation with #playPalia on Twitter (@playPalia), Instagram (@playpalia), and TikTok (@playpalia).

ABOUT SINGULARITY 6

Singularity 6 is a game development studio based in Los Angeles, California. The studio’s mission is to forge alternate worlds that deepen players’ lives. Inspired by their personal stories of identity, friendship, and online social experiences, Singularity 6 is putting together an immersive online world where players can feel like they truly belong. For more information, please visit https://www.singularity6.com/.

