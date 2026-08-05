SCS Global Services Names Elena Schmidt Managing Director of SCS Global Services Europe B.V.

Veteran sustainability executive brings 18 years of certification, standards, and market development leadership to expanding EU operations

SCS Global Services, an international leader in third-party sustainability certification and verification for more than 40 years, today announced that Elena Schmidt will join the company as Managing Director of SCS Europe, effective January 2027.

Schmidt brings 18 years of experience in sustainability and decarbonization to the role, having worked as an auditor, standard setter, innovator, market enabler, government advisor, and industry partner. She joins SCS Global Services from the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB), where she served as Executive Director and led the organization through a period of significant growth and transformation.

During her tenure at RSB, Schmidt oversaw the establishment of the RSB Book & Claim system, now recognized as a best practice adopted across the aviation, shipping, road, and heavy industry sectors. She also advised on the development of sustainability criteria and a certification framework for International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), and she led development of the Biomass Balance Standard in collaboration with BASF, now adopted across multiple industries and regions worldwide.

Schmidt currently serves on the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Validation Council and on the Board of the Smart Freight Centre.

“It is an honor to join a company that has embedded sustainability in its mission for more than 40 years,” said Schmidt. “At SCS Global Services, sustainability is not merely a product line among many; it is the company’s purpose.”

Schmidt’s appointment builds on the momentum of SCS Global Services Europe B.V., the company’s dedicated EU-based entity established to help companies navigate the region’s expanding climate and sustainability regulatory landscape, including the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

“I am eager to establish SCS Europe as a premier certification partner for industry and the public sector, renowned for impartial assessments, scientific expertise, and exceptional quality,” said Schmidt. “Our goal is to assist decision-makers in procurement and investments, ensure compliance with regulatory and voluntary standards, support credible claims, and enhance supply chain resilience through measurable progress in sustainability metrics.”

About SCS Global Services:

SCS Global Services is an international leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, and standards development with over 40 years of experience. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, SCS Global Services has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted certification partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS Global Services is a California-chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. SCS Global Services is also a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information, visit www.scsglobalservices.com.

Media Contact

Rachel Barnhart

Director, Corporate Communications and Public Relations

SCS Global Services

Email: rbarnhart@scsglobalservices.com

Elena Schmidt

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SOURCE: SCS Global Services

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