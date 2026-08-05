Apex Critical Metals Appoints Trevor Hall to Board of Directors

Apex Critical Metals Corp. (“Apex” or the “Company”) (CSE:APXC)(OTCQX:APXCF)(FWB:KL9)(Euronext Access Paris:MLAPX) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Trevor Hall to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Hall is a Nebraska native with longstanding ties to the state. He earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the College of Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and has maintained a strong connection to Nebraska throughout his career. Mr. Hall is an experienced mining and commodities communications executive and currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Clear Commodity Network and host of Mining Stock Daily. He previously led a communications consultancy focused on helping mining and exploration companies strengthen stakeholder engagement, community outreach and corporate communications.

Trevor Hall comments, “I am grateful to be a part of the Apex Critical Metals Board of Directors. The Rift Rare Earth Project is one of the most intriguing, rare earth oxide endowments in the United States and a compelling exploration story. Rift and the Apex Team are positioned to play an important role in resupplying American-produced rare earth minerals. I am honored to work in my home state of Nebraska and assist in Apex’s continued success.”

“We are pleased to welcome Trevor to the Board of Apex,” said CEO Sean Charland. “His Nebraska roots and experience in mining-sector communications and community engagement will be valuable as we continue to advance the Rift Rare Earth Project. Trevor understands the importance of clear, transparent communication and building strong, long-term relationships with local communities and stakeholders.”

About Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE:APXC)(OTCQX:APXCF)(FWB:KL9)(Euronext Access Paris:MLAPX)

Apex Critical Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing rare earth element (REE) and niobium projects that support the growing demand for critical and strategic metals across the United States and Canada. The Company’s flagship Rift Project, located within the highly prospective Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex in Nebraska, U.S.A., hosts extensive rare earth rights surrounding one of North America’s most advanced niobium deposits. Two historical drillholes located within the 700 m corridor of interest returned broad intervals of >2.00% REO, with higher grade (>3.00% REO) intervals within. The Company’s 2026 drilling has continued to demonstrate this grade profile and have expanded the footprint of the high-grade mineralization over approximately 380 m from the historical drillholes. Additionally, drilling has delineated a new horizon (“Neo Zone”) of strongly elevated NdPr beneath the high-grade material with NdPr distributions between 30-50%.

In Canada, Apex continues to advance its 100%-owned Cap Project, located 85 kilometres northeast of Prince George, British Columbia. The 2025 drill program confirmed an emerging niobium discovery with 0.59% Nb₂O₅ over 36 metres, including 1.08% Nb₂O₅ over 10 metres, within a 1.8-kilometre-long niobium trend. The Cap Project continues to demonstrate strong potential for niobium mineralization within a large and previously unrecognized carbonatite system.

With a growing portfolio of critical mineral projects in both Canada and the United States, Apex Critical Metals is strategically positioned to help strengthen domestic supply chains for the minerals essential to advanced technologies, clean energy, and national security. Apex is publicly listed in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol APXC and quoted on the OTCQX market in the United States under the symbol APXCF, in Germany on the Borse Frankfurt under the symbol KL9 and/or WKN: A40CCQ, and on Euronext Access Paris under the symbol “MLAPX.

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On Behalf of the Board of Directors

APEX CRITICAL METALS CORP.,

Sean Charland

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604.681.1568

Email: info@apexcriticalmetals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include (without limitation) statements regarding the Company’s US-based prospective assets (more particularly described above), including the potential for additional acquisitions and the potential for exploration, and statements regarding the potential for future exploration and drilling to confirm the source of magnetic anomalies. Forward-looking statements are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. Risks that could change or prevent these events, activities or developments from coming to fruition include: the Company’s properties are at an early stage of development and no current mineral resources or reserves have been identified by the Company thereof, that we may not be able to fully finance any additional exploration on the Company’s properties; that even if we are able to raise capital, costs for exploration activities may increase such that we may not have sufficient funds to pay for such exploration or processing activities; the timing and content of any future work programs; geological interpretations based on drilling that may change with more detailed information; potential process methods and mineral recoveries assumptions based on limited test work and by comparison to what are considered analogous deposits that, with further test work, may not be comparable; testing of our process may not prove successful or samples derived from our properties may not yield positive results, and even if such tests are successful or initial sample results are positive, the economic and other outcomes may not be as expected; the anticipated market demand for REE and other minerals may not be as expected; the availability of labour and equipment to undertake future exploration work and testing activities; geopolitical risks which may result in market and economic instability. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Apex Critical Metals Corp.

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