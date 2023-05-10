SciPlay to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, and Host an Earnings Conference Call Before Market Open on Wednesday, May 10, 2023

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) (the “Company”) announced today it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2023, ended March 31, 2023, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, after market close. The Company will host an investor audio conference call and simultaneous webcast on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms. SciPlay currently offers social casino games Jackpot Party® Casino, Gold Fish® Casino, Quick Hit® Slots, 88 Fortunes® Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino®, and casual games Bingo Showdown®, Solitaire Pets™ Adventure, and Backgammon Live and a variety of hyper casual games such as Rob Master 3d™, Deep Clean Inc.™ and Oh God™. All of SciPlay’s games are offered and played on multiple platforms, including Apple, Google, Facebook, and Amazon. In addition to developing original games, SciPlay has access to a library of more than 1,500 real-world slot and table games provided by Light & Wonder, and its Subsidiaries. For more information, please visit SciPlay.com.

