Science180 Founder Dr. Nathanael-Israel Israel Introduces Expanding Book Series Exploring the Origins of the Universe, Life, and Chemical Particles

Science180 introduces award-winning scientist Dr. Nathanael-Israel Israel’s growing collection of books examining mathematical interpretations of the universe, life, chemistry, and creation, and positioning Dr. Israel was the first person in history to propose a mathematical model for Biblical creation.

Science180 Highlights a Decade of Research Into Cosmology, Creation, and Mathematical Science

Science180 announced the expanding publication portfolio of its founder, Dr. Nathanael-Israel Israel, whose growing body of work explores the origins of the universe, life, chemical particles, and the relationship between mathematics, science, and biblical interpretation. An award-winning scientist with active membership in twelve major American scientific associations, Dr. Israel was named the 2026 Best Scientist at the Intersection of Science and Faith in the United States by Best of Best Review, and received the Best Scientist Bridging Mathematics and Religion award from Evergreen Award the same year.

The announcement introduces readers to more than ten books authored by Dr. Nathanael-Israel Israel, each examining scientific and philosophical questions surrounding cosmology and creation through mathematical frameworks and interdisciplinary analysis. Developed over twelve years of independent research, the publications collectively form part of Science180’s broader initiative to encourage continued discussion surrounding scientific origins, theology, and alternative interpretations of cosmological data.

Among the featured works is the ‘Boldest Scientific Formula of God and Creation’, which presents mathematical equations intended to model the formation timelines of Earth, the Moon, and the Sun. According to the framework introduced by Dr. Nathanael-Israel Israel, Earth reached completion in 2.82 days, followed by the Moon at 3.32 days and the Sun at 3.69 days after the beginning of the universe. The Book of Genesis describes Earth being completed on the third day, followed by the Moon and Sun on the fourth. The numbers match. Precisely.

Science180 states that the research behind the publication series is based on years of analysis across physics, chemistry, cosmology, mathematics, and historical scientific data. The books aim to organize this information into measurable frameworks offering alternative perspectives on the origins of existence. The methodology is transparent, using publicly available NASA-verified data, allowing independent verification. The findings are currently open for peer review.

Introducing a Collection Focused on Origins and Scientific Interpretation

According to Science180, the publication series addresses multiple foundational questions concerning the development of the universe, life and matter. The books examine themes including the turbulent origin of the universe, the formation of chemical particles, the emergence of life, and the relationship between scientific observations and religious narratives.

Among other related works developed through Science180’s research initiatives, the collection includes titles such as:

Science180 Accurate Scientific Proof of God ,

Turbulent Origin of the Universe ,

Turbulent Origin of Chemical Particles ,

Turbulent Origin of Life ,

Reconciling Science and Creation Accurately ,

From Science to Bible’s Conclusions,

Origin of the Spiritual World,

Boldest Scientific Formula of God and Creation ,

Mathematical Proof of God’s Existence at the Intersection of Science and Faith ,

How God Created Baby Universe (for children and their parents who believe in God)

How Baby Universe Was Born (A companion title for younger readers presenting the same scientific framework in language designed for secular children and their parents who don’t believe in God).

Science180 notes that each publication introduces mathematical formulas and conceptual models intended to examine whether existing scientific assumptions regarding cosmology and evolution may be interpreted differently when viewed through alternative analytical structures.

Dr. Nathanael-Israel Israel stated that the collection is intended to encourage examination of scientific data through the combined lenses of mathematics, philosophy, and theology. The publication follows his 2026 recognition for contributions at the intersection of science and faith, as well as coverage by numerous international media outlets.

“These books represent years of reviewing scientific observations and organizing them into mathematical structures that, in my interpretation, point toward different conclusions regarding the origins of the universe, life, and matter,” said Dr. Nathanael-Israel Israel (www.Israel120.com) . “The goal is to contribute to discussions that encourage critical analysis and open scientific dialogue.” He added: “The data was always there. It simply had not been read correctly. What I have presented is not a belief system. It is a calculation. Anyone can run the numbers and see what they show.”

Expanding Public Engagement Through Research and Education

In addition to publishing books, Science180 expands its educational outreach through Science180 Academy, offering resources, lectures, interviews, and structured materials on Dr. Nathanael-Israel Israel’s research. Faculty, students, parents, and learners can access courses, archived lectures, and engagement opportunities with the founder. Science180 states that public engagement remains central to its mission as interest grows in cosmology, theology, scientific interpretation, and mathematical modeling.

The organization also distributes commentary, research discussions, and educational video presentations through its digital platforms and media channels.

Featured video presentations include:

Science180 noted that the video presentations provide additional insight into mathematical concepts and theories explored throughout the publication series.

Research Intended to Encourage Continued Dialogue

Science180 states that the publication collection is intended to encourage ongoing discussion and examination of cosmological theories, creation, and scientific origins. The books are designed for readers interested in science, cosmology, philosophy, theology, and mathematics, while focusing on discussions at the crossroads of scientific inquiry and faith based interpretation. The organization plans to expand on these research themes through future publications and educational initiatives. Additional information about the books is available on the organization’s official books page (www.Science180.com/books). Bulk discounts of over 45 percent are available.

About Dr. Nathanael-Israel Israel

Dr. Nathanael-Israel Israel graduated first in his class on two continents and earned a PhD in the United States. After being recruited as a research scientist by a Fortune 500 company, he devoted twelve years to examining cosmological data and its underlying assumptions.

He is a member of several major American scientific and academic associations including the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Chemical Society, the American Society for Microbiology, the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers, the American Society of Agronomy, the American Society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, the Crop Science Society of America, the Ecological Society of America, the Soil Science Society of America, the American Physical Society, the American Philosophical Association, and the American Mathematical Society.

In 2026, he received recognition for his contributions at the intersection of science, mathematics, and faith through two independent awards: Best Scientist at the Intersection of Science and Faith in the United States (Best of Best Review) and Best Scientist Bridging Mathematics and Religion (Evergreen Award).

About Science180

Science180 (www.Science180.com) is an organization founded by Dr. Nathanael-Israel Israel dedicated to exploring relationships between scientific data, cosmology, mathematics, and foundational questions regarding the origins of the universe and life. The organization develops publications, educational programs, and research materials intended to present scientific observations through structured mathematical frameworks. Additional information, publications, media resources, and educational content are available at www.israel120.com and through the Science180 Media Kit you can also check Amazon , IngramSpark , and the organization’s official platforms . Science180 may also be contacted directly via email at Science180AnotZ@science180.com .

Contact Info

Name: Dr. Nathanael-Israel Israel, Founder

Email: Send Email

Organization: Science180

Website: www.Science180.com

SOURCE: Science180

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire