Schima Power’s Portable Power System Supports Outdoor Events Industry

CMP2500 Battery Solution Designed to Provide Long-lasting, Reliable Power For Outdoor DJs, Live Music, Weddings and More

ONEONTA, NY, SEPTEMBER 4, 2025 – Schima Power, an energy solutions company and supplier of complex battery power that is part of the Custom Electronics, Inc. (CEI) family of brands, is dedicated to helping its customers shape their energy solutions. The company’s CMP2500 battery system is a modular power system that creates a long-lasting, portable, continuous power source with a small footprint for use in multiple applications, including various outdoor events. The CMP2500 meets the needs of today’s mobile DJs, garage studio sessions, wedding entertainment and event planners, house of worship events, AV technicians and more.

The CMP2500 is perfect for the entertainment world with quiet, high-output energy in a single robust case, all while being safe, scalable and easy to use. “From start to finish, the CMP2500 battery solution is designed to provide power when and where you need it,” says Carol Brower, Vice President of Operations, Custom Electronics, Inc. “Simplicity of design, ease of use and safety are top priorities we focused on when designing all system components. The design allows for continuous, uninterrupted power.”

At the heart of the CMP2500 battery system are 100 amp hour prismatic LiFePO 4 (lithium-iron phosphate cells). Each individual battery system has a capacity of 2.5 kilowatt hours, and with built in scalability the system can quickly be expanded up to 10 kilowatt hours of capacity. This modular capability was carefully designed to retain ease of use, giving hours of power without needing a moving crew to get set up. This makes the system powerful enough to support DJ setups, PA systems, lighting rigs and livestream equipment for an entire night.

The batteries are housed in a durable, weather resistant case that can be moved by one person, making it ideal no matter where you’re setting up. With no emissions, fuel or noise, the CMP2500 ensures continuous performance without the drawbacks of traditional gas generators.

One of the unique features of the CMP2500 solution that distinguishes it from many competitors is its proprietary battery management system (BMS). The BMS delivers a safe, effective and cost-efficient energy storage solution focusing on a modular integrated systems design approach to generate, store, distribute and utilize electric energy to power devices and equipment.

The BMS is custom designed to protect cells, equipment and the user. In addition, the system is fully scalable in capacity and can replace or supplement generator operations by reducing operating time, fuel consumption and related noise. The system’s charger and inverter capabilities are sourced from high-quality manufacturers and included as system components. In addition, the inverters feature up to 4000W output and charges up to 40 ADC. Perfect for mobile DJs, live music, weddings and so much more, the CMP2500 is an ideal choice for outdoor events where reliable power is essential.