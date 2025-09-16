From Nature to Bottle: Be Water(TM) Offers Unmatched Purity from Deep Artesian Aquifer

Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW), an emerging leader in premium bottled water and innovative beverage solutions, proudly highlights the natural aquifer that serves as the exclusive source of its flagship product, Be Water™. Located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains in Marion, North Carolina, this ancient aquifer provides naturally filtered, mineral-rich, and sustainably sourced water-delivering a crisp, refreshing taste without chemical treatment or artificial enhancement.

About Greene Concepts’ Aquifer: A Source of Purity

Greene Concepts bottles its water directly at the source-preserving the aquifer’s natural purity. This approach appeals to health-conscious consumers who value transparency and authenticity. The water’s naturally alkaline profile includes essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, and silica-important for hydration and overall health. The company’s bottling process avoids chemical additives or industrial filtration, maintaining the integrity of the water’s mineral content. Be Water stands apart by ethically sourcing pure spring water from the Blue Ridge Mountains-unlike purified brands which rely on filtered municipal tap water. Nothing is added or removed, ensuring clean, natural hydration.

Spring Water vs. Artesian Water

Both spring and artesian waters originate underground, but their sourcing methods differ. Spring water emerges naturally at the surface or is collected via boreholes at the source. Artesian water comes from a confined aquifer under natural pressure, allowing it to rise through a well without mechanical pumping. This pressurized environment safeguards the water from surface contaminants, resulting in superior purity and consistent mineral composition. Greene Concepts’ Be Water is sourced from a deep artesian aquifer, ensuring exceptional cleanliness, natural filtration, and consistent mineral content with every bottle.

Commitment to Wellness, Community and Sustainability

Rising health consciousness is driving a shift in the premium bottled water market, with more consumers choosing pure, calorie-free water over sugary drinks as a smarter, healthier option for their families. This reflects a growing demand for wellness and natural hydration. In addition, Greene Concepts has continually maintained a strong social impact through in-kind donations of bottled water to bring relief, hope, and hydration across the country to those in need.

“Our aquifer is a national treasure, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect it,” said Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts. “We’re proud to offer consumers and those in need, one of the purest bottled waters available-sustainably sourced and bottled at the source.”

Mr. Greene adds, “We follow strict sustainability protocols, including controlled extraction to maintain aquifer balance, weekly water testing that exceeds federal and state standards, and collaborations with hydrogeologists and conservationists. Our Marion facility not only protects the environment-it also creates local jobs and fosters long-term community value while offering the public a cleaner, healthier, and sustained alternative.”

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, Be Water™, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

