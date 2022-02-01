Schima Power Educational Presentation on Solar Energy and Storage Engages Students at Owen D. Young Central School

VAN HORNSVILLE, NY, JULY 17, 2024 ̶ Schima Power, a Custom Electronics Inc. business that provides energy solutions as well as a complex battery power products, recently captivated fourth and fifth-grade students at Owen D. Young Central School in Van Hornvsille, NY, with an interactive educational presentation on solar energy and storage. The event, designed to inspire and educate young minds, featured hands-on demonstrations and engaging discussions about the science and technology behind solar power.

The presentation, led by a team of Schima Power’s experts, provided students with a comprehensive understanding of how solar energy is harnessed and stored. The team demonstrated various solar-powered devices and explained the principles of alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC), making complex concepts accessible to the young audience.

“Schima Power’s commitment to community outreach and education is rooted in the belief that inspiring the next generation is crucial for the advancement of renewable energy technologies,” says Shawn Morris, Schima Power’s Business Development Manager. “By bringing these educational experiences to schools, Schima Power aims to ignite curiosity and foster a passion for science and engineering among young students.”

“I learned so much from the Schima Power presentation,” said one excited student. “It taught me the importance of hard work and confidence.” The presentation also delved into the practical applications of solar energy in everyday life. Students were particularly fascinated by the demonstrations of LED boards and the connections between building with Legos and engineering. “One thing I learned was that we can make LED boards at home. I did not know that if you play with Legos, you are kind of an engineer,” another student shared enthusiastically. Students left the presentation with a newfound appreciation for renewable energy and the role it plays in shaping the future.

“The students learned a lot about the science and technology behind Schima Power batteries from the presentation,” said Lisa Wilber, Engineering by Design teacher at Owen D. Young Central School. “It was an informative and hands on experience for the children as they were taught about the different applications that batteries can be used for.”