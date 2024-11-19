SCAD Names Kate Aronowitz Executive in Residence

Design Executive with Google Ventures will mentor students from the university’s top ranked De Sole School of Business Innovation, School of Design, and School of Foundation Studies

ATLANTA and SAVANNAH, Ga., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Savannah College of Art and Design is proud to announce Kate Aronowitz (B.A., graphic design, 1997), GV (Google Ventures) Lead Operations Partner, has been named Executive in Residence at the university.

In her new role, Aronowitz will travel to all three SCAD locations — including Savannah, Ga., Atlanta, Ga., and Lacoste, France — to visit classes, review portfolios, and offer mentorship to talented SCAD students. She will provide her unique vision and expertise in collaborations with academic leaders to review portfolios and develop new curriculum design processes for the SCAD De Sole School of Business Innovation, School of Design, and School of Foundation Studies, furthering the university’s recognition as the global leader for art, design, and innovation in higher education. Aronowitz’ s presence emphasizes SCAD’s commitment to being a preeminent source of knowledge in the disciplines of graphic design, industrial design, advertising, social strategy, design management, creative business leadership, and service design, among others.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kate Aronowitz as Executive in Residence for our Schools of Design, Business Innovation, and Foundation Studies,” said SCAD Chief Academic Officer Jason Fox. “Kate’s longstanding commitment to serving her alma mater as a professional and alumni mentor is amplified by this new role. Her wealth of experience at companies like Facebook, LinkedIn, and Wealthfront, as well as her current role as GV’s Lead Operations Partner will provide invaluable insights to our talented SCAD students, faculty, and staff, furthering the SCAD mission to prepare talented students for creative professions. We are proud of Kate, and this appointment as Executive in Residence which underscores SCAD’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of dreamers, makers, and industry leaders.”

Aronowitz is a seasoned design executive who has built and led world-class design teams at several iconic Silicon Valley companies. She began her career at eBay, where she joined the first user experience team and became a Senior Manager of User Experience and Design. She joined LinkedIn as Director of Design and started their user research team, and at Facebook (now Meta), she was the company’s first design executive. In her current role at GV, she leverages her extensive experience to empower portfolio companies, advocating for incorporating design thinking into high-level business strategies.

“SCAD gave me the foundation I needed many years ago to launch my design career, and ever since, the university has remained committed to doing the same for generations of designers,” said Aronowitz. “I’m thrilled to return as an Executive in Residence, eager to spend time in the classroom offering industry perspective and mentorship to students, while collaborating with faculty on the future of design education—spanning from graphic design and user experience to the evolving impact of artificial intelligence. With more opportunities than ever for design to shape the world, I believe SCAD is truly at the heart of it all!”

Aronowitz has been an influential leader at SCAD, participating in the inaugural SCAD AI Summit earlier this year, sharing her insights on the AI literacy expected from emerging designers and the exploration of AI’s impact on the design world. She served as co-chair of the Fortune Brainstorm Design conference and has been recognized as one of the most influential designers by notable publications Fast Company and Ad Age.

SCAD: The University for Creative Careers

SCAD is a private, nonprofit, accredited university, offering more than 100 graduate and undergraduate degree programs across locations in Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia; Lacoste, France; and online via SCADnow. SCAD enrolls more than 18,500 undergraduate and graduate students from more than 110 countries. The future-minded SCAD curriculum engages professional-level technology and myriad advanced learning resources, affording students opportunities for internships, professional certifications, and real-world assignments with corporate partners through SCADpro, the university’s renowned research lab and prototype generator. SCAD has earned top rankings for degree programs in interior design, architecture, film, fashion, digital media, and more. Career success is woven into every fiber of the university, resulting in a superior alumni employment rate. A 2024 study found that 99% of recent SCAD graduates were employed, pursuing further education, or both within 12 months of graduation. SCAD provides students and alumni with ongoing career support through personal coaching, alumni programs, a professional presentation studio, and more. Visit scad.edu.

De Sole School of Business Innovation

The SCAD De Sole School of Business Innovation prepares the next generation of creative leaders to navigate the rapidly changing business landscape through design thinking and research. Students become forward-thinking subject matter experts in advertising and branding, business of beauty and fragrance, creative business leadership, design management, luxury and brand management, service design, and social strategy and management.

School of Design

SCAD design students directly influence the aesthetic language, performance, sustainability, and financial value of products and experiences. They master the process of identifying design insights, engage in scenario planning, and create viable solutions that become tangible parts of a system, service, or brand. Across an array of design disciplines — graphic design and visual experience, industrial design, design for sustainability, user experience (UX) design, and user experience research (UXR) — the SCAD School of Design prepares students to generate imaginative solutions to transform the world.

School of Foundations

Through a rigorous studio experience, each SCAD undergraduate student develops a comprehensive visual, conceptual, and creative language essential for success through the SCAD School of Foundation Studies coursework. Students advance to professionally tailored courses that move in the direction of their professional aspirations and teach the connection between research, drawing, design process, and environmental and cultural influences.

