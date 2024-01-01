Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Wins Best Real Estate Brokerage in Community Choice Awards

VENTURA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The results are in, the votes have been tallied and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is officially the #1 ranked real estate company in Ventura County. “The readers of the Ventura County Star took time out of their day to vote and named us as their favorite brokerage, so we’re very honored by this award,” said Lyle Elliott, Branch Manager of the Ventura/Ojai offices.









The award reflects the preference of Ventura County residents. Readers nominate and vote for their favorite local businesses in the annual event, celebrating a variety of organizations in Ventura County.

“This reaffirms our position as a perennial market leading brokerage, as well as the incomparable brand reputation of our company,” noted Elliott.

As a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, the agents, staff and leadership at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties are a part of a global network with a reputation for quality, integrity, and reliability. Berkshire Hathaway has been named to Fortune magazine’s list of World’s Most Admired Companies on numerous occasions.

The ranking is based on a number of corporate reputational factors, including community/environmental responsibility, innovation, long-term value, and use of assets. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is frequently honored as a Berkshire Elite company for its sales production, as it typically ranks at the top of the national network.

“When agents and clients hear the name of our company, it’s immediately associated with ethics, dependability, trust and responsibility. We focus on upholding the time-honored tradition of the brand through a variety of programs aimed at supporting our agents and our position in the community,” added Elliott.

The company recently created an interactive educational series to help buyer agents showcase the value they offer their clients and adapt to industry changes. A proprietary training platform, it features a blend of role-play and daily practice with virtual coaching sessions, real-time contract execution, and tips for using mobile and remote technologies.

To help agents refine their marketing and personal branding, the company offers access to a Design Studio with leading-edge graphic design software. There is also a comprehensive training curriculum, with extensive in-person opportunities as well as over 900 hours of online video content.

“With a vast local presence backed by the resources of a large, global organization, we offer our agents the best of all possible worlds,” said Elliott. “This includes the chance to leverage the insights of our in-house legal team.”

Giving back is paramount at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties; the company established The Charitable Foundation to promote health, education, community and environment. Since its inception, The Charitable Foundation has provided grants in excess of $7 million to local community-based organizations.

To learn more about how the brand reputation, training opportunities and support team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties can help you achieve your goals, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com/careers.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports 2,500 sales associates in over 40 offices spanning Santa Barbara to San Diego. In 2023, our expert agents assisted in more than 6,000 client transactions for over $10.3 billion in sales volume.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. BHHS and the BHHS symbol are registered service marks of Columbia Insurance Company, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com. To learn about career opportunities, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com/careers.

Contacts

Bill Bartshe



billbartshe@bhhscal.com

858-204-0625