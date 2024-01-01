SAVANT Teams with Sunder Energy to Grow Sustainable Power Across the U.S. by Making Solar Smart

Sunder Energy, one of the largest sustainable energy sales and installation networks in the US, is now offering Savant Smart Electrical Panel technology to its customers.

Savant’s award-winning user experience and software platform provides homeowners with access to usage data, time-of-use controls, 1-button power scene management, and more from a single intuitive app.

HYANNIS, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Savant®, a leader in smart home and smart power technology, has announced a partnership with Sunder Energy, one of the largest sustainable energy sales and installation networks in the U.S. Sunder Energy will offer Savant’s Smart Electrical Panel technology to its national customer base, providing homeowners with critical usage data and intuitive app control over their home energy systems. Sunder will also begin offering Savant’s scalable energy storage solutions as part of a comprehensive intelligent power management system.









“Savant’s groundbreaking ecosystem for easy-to-use energy management will elevate Sunder’s smart power offerings to the forefront of innovation in the burgeoning solar industry while delivering an unprecedented user experience to their customers,” explained Bryce Judd, Chief Revenue Office at Savant. “Homeowners will appreciate the myriad benefits of an intelligent managed power system plus the ability to add smart lighting, shades, security, and other features within the Savant ecosystem.”

Savant’s cutting-edge approach to making power smart has reduced the costs associated with flexible load management. Using intelligent and affordable power modules installed in the breaker panel, a Savant Power System monitors energy production and usage trends, controls circuits at the distribution panel, and manages solar, battery, or generator backup sources all via the award-winning Savant App. Savant Power Modules are compatible with nearly all breaker panel manufacturers, making Savant ideal for new installations and retrofit applications.

A Savant Power System also lowers installation costs for homeowners while simplifying integration for solar energy installers by intelligently managing more circuits with the same amount of available electricity. This breakthrough will reduce the number of service upgrades and shorten installation timelines by eliminating the need for a larger utility feed. A Savant managed energy solution scales to meet the needs of any size home, helping to offset peak utility rates, keep stored power flowing to where it is needed during grid outages, and optimize overall energy usage.

“Home energy automation is revolutionizing the homeowner experience by seamlessly integrating AI-driven energy management systems with advanced connectivity and smart devices from category leaders like Savant,” explained Yan Purba, Chief Experience Officer at Sunder Energy. “By combining sustainability, technology advancements, and convenience, these innovations empower individuals to reduce energy usage, enhance automations, and create personalized living experiences. The future of home automation lies in its ability to transform houses into intelligent, eco-friendly ecosystems that adapt to every homeowner’s unique lifestyle.”

Sunder will also leverage Savant’s advanced cloud-based Central Management tool to help oversee its customer systems in the field and provide energy management concierge services.

CREATING BRIGHTER LIVES & A MORE SUSTAINABLE WORLD

Not a Savant dealer? Stop missing out on all the fun. Visit savant.com/become-a-dealer to become an authorized Savant Integrator.

About Savant: Headquartered in Massachusetts, Savant Systems, Inc., is a global leader in smart home, intelligent lighting and energy solutions for consumers, businesses, utility companies and more. Along with GE Lighting, a Savant company and Savant Power, Savant Systems, Inc. offers the most diverse portfolio of DIY and professionally installed smart products available at thousands of leading retail stores and through a network of authorized integrators. Engineered to customize any space, Savant’s innovative solutions unite all the vital pillars of any connected environment – climate, lighting, entertainment, security, and energy – together into a premier integrated experience controlled by intuitive award-winning software for iOS and Android. Learn more at savant.com.

Contacts

Micah Sheveloff



203-668-4303



wirc1@wircmedia.com