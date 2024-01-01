Mac Admins Foundation Seeds Local Meetups, Brings in Renowned Subject Matter Experts

The Mac Admins Foundation and Fleet Device Management send experienced voices and rising stars from the community to speak to local meetups across the US and Canada about how they manage Macs in the real world at their organizations.









OAKLAND, Calif. & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AppleAdmins–The Mac Admins Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting the global community of Apple administrators, is excited to announce the launch of a collaborative speaker series cosponsored by Fleet Device Management, the leading open-source system for managing Macs, iPhones, and other devices. Flying out a new speaker every month, this initiative will bring top-tier thought leaders, experts, and innovators in the field of macOS administration to local meetups for Mac Admins nationwide.

As part of the foundation’s ongoing commitment to supporting IT professionals and fostering community engagement, this sponsored speaker series will cover a variety of topics essential to Mac administrators, including:

Which new macOS and iOS features organizations are adopting (and which ones they’re not)

How to implement enterprise-grade employee onboarding

Security best practices

The latest open source tools in github.com/macadmins

Automation tips and tricks

Real-world stories about managing thousands of Macs

By featuring a new speaker every month at different local meetups, the Mac Admins Foundation and Fleet aim to provide a fresh perspective and access to valuable networking opportunities for Mac admins at every level.

“This speaker series with Fleet is meant to bring experts in their field to existing and up-and-coming admins in a more direct way,” said Erin Merchant, Co-Chair of the Mac Admins Foundation Board of Directors. “Mac admin L&D is still mostly a local endeavor,” she adds. “This provides a more intimate opportunity for learning, sharing, and professional development beyond the bezel of our monitors.”

Mike McNeil, CEO of Fleet echoed these sentiments: “This is already such a smart, connected community. It reminds me of the early days of open source. With so many companies using Apple@Work now, it’s a great time to spread the word about how these Mac admins are pulling it off. That way, other folks can learn from them and avoid reinventing the wheel. We are stoked to partner with The Foundation, and the speakers on this.”

The speaker series will take place at local Mac admins meetups across the country, with one speaker featured every month. Each event will include a presentation, a Q&A session, and time for informal networking among attendees. Topics will range from technical deep-dives to broader discussions on industry trends, so there’s something for everyone in the Mac admins community, even folks just starting out.

“While creating and delivering training at Jamf we really tried to learn from customers about what they needed to succeed,” said Brock Walters, Customer Solutions Architect at Fleet. “Customers talked about the need for cross-platform management solutions, but none of the available options were very good then. Fleet is open-source, it’s powerful, and it works. The products are finally catching up to the market.”

For more information about the upcoming speaker series, including a list of scheduled speakers and meetup locations, visit fleetdm.com/meetups.

About Fleet (fleetdm.com)

Fleet Device Management is an open-source platform that simplifies device management by providing powerful tools for monitoring, securing, and managing Apple, Linux, and Windows systems at scale. With a focus on transparency, flexibility, and simplicity of use, Fleet helps keep IT teams and their devices secure and up to date.

About the Mac Admins Foundation (macadmins.org)

The Mac Admins Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the global community of Mac administrators through education, advocacy, and resources. By providing awareness, knowledge, and financial support, the foundation seeks to uplift Mac admins in all sectors, helping them navigate the challenges of managing Apple devices in enterprise, education, and beyond.

