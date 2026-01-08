Satya Therapeutics Hits Major Psilocybin Milestones, Leading in Healing, Accessibility, and Industry Leadership

Satya Therapeutics™, Oregon’s top licensed psilocybin service center and manufacturer, celebrates a string of milestones that underscore its role as a leader in accessible, life-changing psilocybin therapy.

1,400th Client Served: In January 2026, Satya’s Ashland Service Center will welcome its 1,400th client, making it the highest-volume psilocybin therapy centers in the USA.

130+ Google Reviews: Clients consistently praise Satya’s compassionate facilitation, safe environment, and transformative sessions, highlighting why the center leads the industry in positive feedback.

50,000th mg of Psilocybin Administered: January also marks the delivery of 50,000 milligrams of psilocybin to clients, reflecting both quality and deep personalized care.

Affordable, All-Inclusive Journeys: Satya offers all-inclusive psilocybin sessions for $850, led by a licensed facilitator including preparation and integration sessions, the service center cost and the cost of psilocybin-making healing more accessible than any other service center in the U.S.

Clients Travel from Other States: Even with 30+ licensed centers in Colorado, clients choose Satya for experience, positive reviews, and high-quality, cost-effective therapy.

Regulatory Leadership: Many service centers face closure due to regulatory hurdles and high costs, but Satya continuously adapts, advocating for safe, sustainable, and accessible psilocybin therapy.

75,000th mg Psilocybin Manufactured: Satya maintains the lowest wholesale pricing in Oregon (under $1/mg), supplying seven other service centers and holding an estimated 33% market share statewide.

Innovative Strain Hunt: Satya is expanding its Melange series of blended psilocybin products, targeting high-psilocin strains for clients on SSRIs or antipsychotic medications, broadening therapeutic options and outcomes.

About Satya Therapeutics

Satya Therapeutics is a licensed psilocybin service center and producer based in Ashland and Medford, Oregon. Its mission is to provide safe, transformative, and affordable psilocybin-assisted experiences through expert facilitation, compassionate care, and high-quality standards.

Learn more at satyatherapeutics.com.

Media Contact:

Satya Therapeutics

Tel: (541) 930-2478

Email: andreas@satyatherapeutics.com

Website: satyatherapeutics.com

SOURCE: SATYA INC.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire