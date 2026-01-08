LIR Life Engages Neuland Labs to Advance Development of Cell Penetrating Peptides for Transdermal GLP-1/GIP Platform

LIR Life Sciences Corp. (CSE:SKNY)(OTC PINK:BBCMF)(Frankfurt:N790) (WKN: A41QA9) (“LIR” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a services agreement (“R&D Agreement“) with Neuland Laboratories Limited (“Neuland Labs“), a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), under which Neuland Labs is to provider R&D services to test and advance novel peptide formulations that underpin LIR’s transdermal GLP-1/GIP platform.

Neuland Labs is a well established CDMO with more than four decades of experience in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) development and manufacturing, supporting global pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners. Neuland Labs has built a dedicated peptide business that offers custom peptide synthesis from milligram scale through multi-kilogram production, including both small scale clinical trial quantities and full commercial manufacturing. Neuland’s peptide facilities operate under current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) and hold multiple international regulatory approvals, including from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other major agencies, positioning it as a reputable long-term partner for complex peptide programs. 1

Under the R&D Agreement, Neuland Labs will initially develop and test novel CPPs, which are then intended to be used for both the development of novel peptide formulation and for Pharmacokinetic (PK) and Pharmacodynamic (PD) studies 2 . The R&D Agreement contemplates further future phases of service delivery by Neuland Labs, contingent upon the parties agreeing to specific commercial terms in respect thereof. Further potential development, scale-up, and expansion of the collaboration with Neuland is expected to be evaluated as the program progresses.

For LIR, this engagement of Neuland is intended to further preclinical evaluation and inform future clinical and commercial planning. LIR is excited to engage with Neuland’s manufacturing depth in peptides at both small and large scale, and believes this marks a strong step towards positioning its CPP technology for further collaboration and study.

“Retaining Neuland Labs to perform key initial research and development activities allows us to advance our CPP platform with the precision and consistency needed for early development, ” said Edward Mills, CEO of LIR Life Sciences.

The parties have entered into a services agreement covering defined Phase 1 development activities, with an aggregate Phase 1 budget of US$230,000, which is subject to adjustment based on the quantity of materials ultimately required to be produced, and, as stated above may evaluate expansion into subsequent phases subject to mutual agreement.

The Company also announces that it has engaged Fairfax Partners Inc. (representative name: Daniel Southan-Dwyer; email: connect@fairfax.partners; address: 1238 Seymour St., Vancouver, BC, V6B 6J3; telephone: +1 604 366 6277), a Vancouver-based investor relations and digital communications firm, to execute a three-month Fairfax+ digital marketing program with a total budget of USD $150,000. The program will focus on compliant, multi-channel digital marketing initiatives, including digital advertising across major platforms, influencer marketing, media placements, and performance reporting. Fairfax Partners does not own any securities of LIR Life Sciences Corp. and is acting solely as an independent service provider.

About LIR Life Sciences Corp.

LIR Life Sciences is focused on researching and developing scalable and affordable treatments for obesity using novel drug delivery methods. The company is advancing a transdermal patch and other novel delivery systems that mimic GLP-1, a naturally occurring hormone that helps regulate appetite and blood sugar. These therapies could potentially offer an alternative to injectable drugs. The goal is to improve access, adherence, and cost-efficiency in both developed and emerging markets. LIR Life Sciences aims to address the global burden of obesity with practical solutions based on established compounds and proven science.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, beliefs and assumptions made by management of the Company. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as “believe”, “project”, “aim”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “strategy”, “future”, “opportunity”, “plan”, “may”, “should”, “will”, “would”, and similar expressions and, in this news release, includes statements relating to the research and development activities of the Company, the financial and business prospects of the Company, its assets and other matters, and the possibility of the Company entering into further phases of agreement with Neuland Labs. In particular, forward-looking information includes statements regarding the R&D Agreement, including the anticipated benefits therefrom, the Company’s transdermal delivery platform, the potential compatibility of the platform with GLP/GIP-based medicines, the anticipated outcomes of preclinical studies, the planned optimization and scale-up of CPP manufacturing, and the Company’s ability to advance CPP technology toward clinical evaluation and potential commercial applications. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward- looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

