Sarama Completes Tranche 3 Placement & ASX Cleansing Notice

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company“) (ASX:SRR)(TSX-V:SWA) advises that on 21 October 2025, it completed the third tranche of the previously announced A$2.7m equity placement (the “Placement“) (refer to Sarama’s news releases dated 30 June 2025 and 10 July 2025).

The third tranche of the Placement (“Tranche 3“) raised total proceeds of A$100,000 through the issuance of 3,333,333 CHESS Depositary Interests (“CDIs“) at an issue price of A$0.03 per CDI. In addition, 1,111,111 free attaching unlisted options (“Placement Options”) were issued, each exercisable at A$0.09 and expiring on 30 November 2028. The CDIs and Placement Options under Tranche 3 were issued to director Mr. Andrew Dinning, subject to shareholder approval in accordance with ASX Listing Rules. This approval was obtained at the special meeting held on 2 October 2025 in Vancouver (3 October 2025 Perth time).

The first tranche of the Placement, completed on 9 July 2025, raised aggregate gross proceeds of A$2,600,000 with the Company issuing 86,666,667 CDIs at an issue price of A$0.03 per CDI.

The second tranche of the Placement, completed on 7 October 2025, consisted of 28,888,889 free attaching unlisted options to subscribers of the Placement and 19,166,666 broker options, with each option exercisable at A$0.09 and expiring on 30 November 2028.

The Placement was issued to existing shareholders and new institutional and other sophisticated and professional investors.

Funds raised will be principally used to fund exploration activities, including infill soil geochemistry and the Company’s maiden drilling campaign at its belt-scale Cosmo Gold Project in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. Proceeds will also fund general working capital requirements as the Company continues to progress its arbitration claim against the Government of Burkina Faso (the “Claim“). None of the proceeds from the Placement will be used for payments to non-arm’s length parties or persons conducting investor relations activities.

Members of Sarama’s board and management subscribed for an aggregate 4,999,999 CDls in the Placement (inclusive of the CDIs issued to Mr. Dinning in Tranche 3).

The Placement remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV“). The CDIs issued to Sarama’s management and to Mr Dinning under Tranche 1 and Tranche 3 of the Placement are subject to the TSXV’s four month hold period. All other subscribers under Tranche 1 of the Placement were not subject to any hold periods as they were located outside of Canada.

Each director or officer that participates in the Placement is a “related party” of the Company within the meaning of that term in Canadian Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101“). Participation by them in the Placement is therefore a “related party transaction” within the meaning of MI 61-101. Pursuant to Section 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, the Company was exempt from obtaining a formal valuation and minority approval of the Company’s shareholders in respect of the Placement due to the fair market value of their participation being below 25% of the Company’s market capitalization for the purposes of MI 61-101. The Company will file a material change report in respect of the Placement which will detail the participation by any such directors or officer of the Company. A material change report will be filed less than 21 days prior to the completion of the Placement in respect of any participating directors and officers, which is consistent with market practice and the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances. Each of the directors and officers who participate in the Placement will be subject to a TSXV hold period imposed by the TSXV on the CDIs issued to such persons. The TSXV hold period will expire four months from the date of issue of the securities.

The Placement securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the “U.S. Securities Act“) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from registration is available. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Placement securities within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined under Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act), nor shall there be any sale of these Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

This notice is given by Sarama Resources Ltd. (ARBN 143 964 649) (“Company“) under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (“Corporations Act“) as modified by ASIC Corporations (Offers of CHESS Depository Interests) Instrument 2025/180 (“Instrument“).

The CDIs were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act. This notice is being given under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act. The Company, as at the date of this notice, has complied with: the provisions of section 601CK of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and sections 674 and 674A of the Corporations Act. As at the date of this notice, there is no information, for the purposes of section 708A(7) and 708A(8): that has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules;

and that investors and their professional advisers would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of: the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; or the rights and liabilities attaching to the CDIs.

Where applicable, references in this notice to sections of the Corporations Act are to those sections as modified by the Instrument.

This announcement was authorised by the Board of Sarama.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Information in this news release that is not a statement of historical fact constitutes forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the Placement and receiving the approval of the TSXV. Actual results, performance or achievements of the Company may vary from the results suggested by such forward-looking statements due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Such factors include, among others, that the business of exploration for gold and other precious minerals involves a high degree of risk and is highly speculative in nature; mineral resources are not mineral reserves, they do not have demonstrated economic viability, and there is no certainty that they can be upgraded to mineral reserves through continued exploration; few properties that are explored are ultimately developed into producing mines; geological factors; the actual results of current and future exploration; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated, as well as those factors disclosed in the Company’s publicly filed documents.

There can be no assurance that any mineralisation that is discovered will be proven to be economic, or that future required regulatory licensing or approvals will be obtained. However, the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the Company’s ability to carry on its exploration activities, the sufficiency of funding, the timely receipt of required approvals, the price of gold and other precious metals, that the Company will not be affected by adverse political and security-related events, the ability of the Company to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner and the ability of the Company to obtain further financing as and when required and on reasonable terms. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Sarama does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable laws.

