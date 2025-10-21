PSST Continues Strategic Nationwide Expansion with Acquisition of California-Based ACA Compliance Solution Services

Adds Western Customer Base and Premier Broker Network

PSST, providers of integration and compliance SaaS solutions for efficient organizational management, announced today the acquisition of ACA Compliance Solution Services (ACA CSS), a Woodland Hills, California-based leader in Affordable Care Act compliance. ACA CSS supports private sector companies nationwide, with a particularly strong customer base in the Western U.S. Through a previous acquisition PSST gained an established presence in New York, Ohio and Connecticut. Now with the addition of ACA CSS, PSST’s strategic expansion has spanned westward – reaching some of the most attractive markets in America.

A Legacy of Excellence

The dynamic father-and-son team of Glenn Davidow and Michael Davidow has built ACA CSS into one of the most recognized and respected brands in the industry. ACA CSS has evolved to offer a full suite of ACA compliance solutions, including 1094/1095 compliance, ERISA Wraps, and Form 5500 filings. Consistent with PSST’s model, ACA CSS augments its solutions with white glove customer service.

This acquisition ushers in an exciting new era for ACA CSS – Glenn will remain closely engaged with the company as a strategic consultant, while Michael ascends to a leadership role within the PSST platform.

Market Strength Through Unification

Now in its seventh year under PennSpring Capital ownership, PSST continues to leverage its industry expertise and PennSpring’s capital base to pursue additional acquisitions of complementary ACA and HR compliance solution providers.

“It is gratifying to be truly inspired by a founding team, as we have been with the Davidow family and ACA CSS,” stated PennSpring Managing Partner Lou Castelli. “In an industry increasingly driven by broker relationships, ACA CSS brings to PSST a broker network without peer. We are excited to combine resources and increase market share across the critical Western U.S.”

About PSST

PSST empowers K-12 school systems and businesses across the United States by seamlessly connecting information systems and management software. PSST’s integration and compliance solutions save time and money, reduce errors and free HR, Finance, Payroll and Benefits administrators to focus on what matters most. Launched in 2016, ACA-Track is PSST’s internally developed, industry-leading software solution for ACA compliance. It provides end-to-end support for tracking, reporting and printing/mailing, helping clients satisfy complex annual regulatory requirements. Learn more at www.PSST.com and www.ACA-Track.com.

About PennSpring Capital

PennSpring Capital unlocks liquidity and empowers growth. Based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, PennSpring is a people-forward investment firm focused on lower middle market opportunities – investing in dynamic firms and helping evolve them to institutional scale. PennSpring’s principals are entrepreneurs with firsthand experience in growing and positioning businesses. Since its founding in 2018, PennSpring has made twenty-three investments (including fifteen majority positions) and completed seven successful exits. Learn more at www.pennspring.com.

