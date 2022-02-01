Sandbox VR Hit Experience Deadwood Valley Surpasses $23 Million in Ticket Sales

The company has opened a second AAA gaming studio in Vancouver and plans to allow third-party development for its wildly popular, premium virtual reality platform in 2024

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sandbox VR, the world’s premier destination for premium location-based virtual reality experiences, is announcing significant growth and sales milestones. The company’s most popular experience, Deadwood Valley, has topped $23 million in ticket sales in the last 12 months and is projected to make $100 million in lifetime sales. Sandbox VR has recently opened a second AAA gaming studio in Vancouver, and will allow third-party game developers to create titles for its full-immersion platform in 2024.





Deadwood Valley, which launched in the Summer of 2022, is the most cinematic Sandbox VR experience. Players engage in an adrenaline-pumping thrill ride through a town overrun by zombies and work as a team to defeat the hoard. Since launch, the experience has surpassed $23 million in ticket sales across 30 locations. Collectively, 62.7 million zombies have been killed, and 3.79 million players have been defeated by zombies.

“We are thrilled with the response to Deadwood Valley. Its success has reinforced our decision to open a Vancouver AAA studio to scale up our development team, allowing us to build bigger titles and launch them faster, including the upcoming Squid Game virtual reality experience in the fall,” said Steve Zhao, CEO and founder of Sandbox VR. “Between creating our own experiences plus those from beloved IP, and soon opening up our Holodeck-like platform to third-party studios, I believe that Sandbox VR has the opportunity to become the next frontier in entertainment.”

Sandbox VR is creating the future of entertainment by building the world’s most immersive experiences using bleeding-edge virtual reality technology. Their patented motion-tracking system, which captures the movements of a player’s entire body, combines with high-quality haptics to provide players with unprecedented realism and complete immersion that’s not possible with home VR or other location-based VR platforms. Guests’ own bodies act as their game controllers; all they have to do is step into the virtual world and participate in the action unfolding all around them.

Currently, all Sandbox VR experiences are developed by an in-house AAA gaming studios in Hong Kong and now in Vancouver, led by game industry veterans and are specifically designed for groups to play as social experiences. Teams of up to six friends freely roam and explore virtual worlds together, while relying on each other to succeed.

Today, Sandbox VR is operating in 43 global locations and expanding rapidly. With a dozen locations launched in the last twelve months, each 5,000+ sq ft with at least 4 holodecks in which guests experience the virtual worlds, Sandbox VR is the fastest growing location-based VR startup globally.

ABOUT SANDBOX VR

Sandbox VR is the world’s premier destination for premium location-based virtual reality games. The company has created the world’s most immersive full-body VR platform and boasts games you can’t play anywhere else. Sandbox VR is now operating in over 40 locations across five countries and expanding rapidly. Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with an office in Hong Kong. Sandbox VR’s latest round has raised over $37 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft. Individual investors include Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kevin Durant and Will Smith.

