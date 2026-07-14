Sandbox VR Continues to Expand Across Colorado with a New Denver Venue

Sandbox VR brings the ‘best virtual reality experience on the planet’ to Denver

DENVER, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Sandbox VR, the world’s premier destination for premium location-based virtual reality experiences, has opened its newest location in Denver, Colorado. The location in the trendy ‘RiNo’ River North Art District of Denver joins Smack Entertainment LLC’s existing location in Virginia Beach, VA, and Sandbox VR’s additional Colorado location in Lone Tree. With nearly 150,000 players monthly, Sandbox VR is rapidly growing its global footprint with thriving corporate-owned locations and a robust franchising program.

Sandbox VR Now Open in Denver, Colorado’s RiNo District

Sandbox VR’s 7,490 sq ft location in the lively ‘RiNo’ River North Art District of Denver features three private rooms where groups of up to six guests suit up with headsets, haptic vests, and motion sensors for full-body immersion. This technology allows players to see and physically interact with one another, creating the feeling of living inside the action together. The premium experience extends from arrival to exit, with personalized highlight videos allowing guests to relive and share their adventures.

“We’re excited to expand our relationship with Scott Boren through an additional franchise location in a key market,” said Steve Zhao, CEO and Founder of Sandbox VR. “Scott has had success with his Virginia Beach location, which opened last year, and we’re excited to continue that momentum with this new venue.”

“As I’ve seen first-hand with our initial Sandbox VR location, there is a huge demand from consumers for more immersive entertainment,” said Scott Boren, Franchise Owner, Sandbox VR. “We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with the Sandbox VR team and offer these incredible experiences to guests across Denver.”

Sandbox VR operates both corporate-owned locations and a robust franchise program, and recently hit $300M in lifetime sales while scaling to more than 85 global locations across five continents and 12 countries since launching in 2016. The company is redefining group entertainment with immersive experiences that transform any outing into lasting memories. Built by a team of veteran developers from EA, Sony, and Ubisoft, Sandbox VR delivers full-body immersion through exclusive content and original experiences, including the recently launched Stranger Things: Catalyst, in collaboration with Netflix, and the new Age of Dinosaurs experience in partnership with the Natural History Museum of London and leading dinosaur experts.

Sandbox VR provides an unparalleled entertainment experience with over 200,000 five-star reviews from guests worldwide. With 5 million lifetime tickets sold across five continents, the company has established itself as the global leader in location-based virtual reality. Sandbox VR is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, Craft, and Stanford University, along with individuals such as Kevin Durant, Justin Timberlake, and Katy Perry.

To learn more about Sandbox VR Denver, visit https://sandboxvr.com/denver.

ABOUT SANDBOX VR

Sandbox VR is the world’s premier destination for location-based virtual reality experiences. Operating across 85+ venues around the globe through a robust franchise and corporate-owned model, Sandbox VR attracts nearly 150,000 guests each month. Sandbox VR provides guests the opportunity to step out of everyday reality into unforgettable adventures through exhilarating, group-play immersive experiences. Using a proprietary full-body VR platform, the company develops original and licensed content, including exclusive experiences like Stranger Things: Catalyst and Squid Game Virtuals in collaboration with Netflix, and the Sandbox VR original Deadwood series. With over 5 million tickets sold worldwide, Sandbox VR has become the leader in immersive entertainment, combining premium technology with emotionally engaging storytelling. Recognized as one of Fast Company’s 2024 Most Innovative Companies and the 129th fastest-growing company on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Hong Kong and Vancouver. The company has raised over $138 million from investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft, with individual backers including Justin Timberlake, Kevin Durant, and Will Smith.

Media Contact:

Media@SandboxVR.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandbox-vr-continues-to-expand-across-colorado-with-a-new-denver-venue-302825677.html

SOURCE Sandbox VR