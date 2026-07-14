MHC Advances Leadership Position in 2026 QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ for Customer Communications Management

Recognition Reflects MHC NorthStar CCM’s Role in Advancing AI-Driven CCM Market Innovation

MINNEAPOLIS, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — MHC, a global provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for document, communication and payment automation, today announced it has strengthened its position in the Leaders quadrant of the 2026 SPARK Matrix™ for Customer Communications Management Report by QKS Group.

Key Findings: CCM as a Connected, AI-Driven Operating Layer

This year’s report highlights a broad shift in the CCM market, as customer communications evolve beyond document generation into a connected operating layer where content, customer data, policy logic, AI decisioning, compliance controls, and delivery execution work together.

MHC’s continued progression in the Leaders quadrant reflects how MHC NorthStar CCM has driven this shift for many years as one of the first CCM solutions to embed governed, agentic AI capabilities — helping regulated organizations modernize high-volume communications through a unified platform for authoring templates, data integration, composition, workflow automation, and multi-channel delivery.

Where MHC Aligns

Several areas of differentiation help explain MHC’s strengthened leadership position and support for this market shift, including:

Advanced data integration — MHC’s Data Modeler simplifies data mapping for business users — enabling them to consolidate data from multiple source systems into a unified composition schema through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. This market-unique approach gives business users direct control over how data is structured and mapped for their templates without requiring custom integration work for every change.

— MHC’s Data Modeler simplifies data mapping for business users — enabling them to consolidate data from multiple source systems into a unified composition schema through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. This market-unique approach gives business users direct control over how data is structured and mapped for their templates without requiring custom integration work for every change. Governed workflow automation and control — MHC’s Process Modeler supports data ingestion, composition, approvals, conditional routing, multi-channel delivery, real-time API calls, and accessibility-gated publication, helping organizations coordinate policy logic, compliance controls, and delivery execution in governed workflows.

— MHC’s Process Modeler supports data ingestion, composition, approvals, conditional routing, multi-channel delivery, real-time API calls, and accessibility-gated publication, helping organizations coordinate policy logic, compliance controls, and delivery execution in governed workflows. Accessibility-led innovation — MHC NorthStar CCM supports pre-composition accessibility validation across 50-plus specifications, including the European Accessibility Act, EN 301 549, WCAG, ADA, and Section 508. By addressing accessibility before documents reach production, organizations can reduce costly post-production remediation, save time, and lower compliance risk.

— MHC NorthStar CCM supports pre-composition accessibility validation across 50-plus specifications, including the European Accessibility Act, EN 301 549, WCAG, ADA, and Section 508. By addressing accessibility before documents reach production, organizations can reduce costly post-production remediation, save time, and lower compliance risk. Production reliability at scale — MHC supports long-tenured enterprise deployments at significant scale, including a customer producing nearly 1 billion documents per year, reinforcing the platform’s ability to support customer communications as an operational layer, not just an output function.

— MHC supports long-tenured enterprise deployments at significant scale, including a customer producing nearly 1 billion documents per year, reinforcing the platform’s ability to support customer communications as an operational layer, not just an output function. Enterprise fit and deployment flexibility — MHC supports complex document automation requirements across on-premises, hybrid, private cloud, and SaaS environments, helping regulated enterprises modernize customer communications while fitting into existing technology, data, and governance environments.

“MHC’s continued advancement in the 2026 SPARK Matrix reflects the fact that it is leading with innovation and helping to drive the evolving role of CCM as a connected operating layer for customer experience,” said Saurabh Raj, Principal Analyst at QKS Group. “MHC NorthStar CCM has been on the forefront of AI innovation for many years, and MHC NorthStar CCM is well positioned for mid-to-large organizations modernizing complex, high-volume customer communications, with strengths in governed accessibility, data integration, workflow control, production reliability, and deployment flexibility. As CCM becomes more connected to customer data, policy logic, compliance, AI, and delivery execution, MHC’s focus on control, scalability, and regulated communications strengthens its position as a trusted CCM platform.”

“We’re proud to see MHC NorthStar CCM continue to strengthen its leadership position in the QKS Group SPARK Matrix,” said Chris Hartigan, CEO of MHC. “QKS clearly frames how CCM is becoming a critical operating layer for modern customer communications, especially as AI, data, compliance, and delivery execution become more connected. Organizations need platforms that bring those elements together with control and reliability. This recognition reflects the work our team is doing to simplify complexity and unlock intelligence across critical document and customer communications to help create better experiences for the people they serve.”

Click here to read the complete Q3 2026 QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ CCM Report.

To learn how MHC NorthStar CCM helps organizations modernize regulated customer communications at scale, contact us to schedule a conversation.

About MHC

MHC simplifies complexity and unlocks intelligence for organizations in highly regulated industries — enabling them to deliver exceptional experiences with confidence. Our AI-powered SaaS platform automates mission-critical document, customer communications, and payment processes at scale, helping organizations eliminate manual work, ensure compliance, and drive better business outcomes. MHC customers generate over 10 billion documents and communications and process billions in AP payments annually using our solutions. For more information, visit www.mhcautomation.com.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with strategic business and growth advisory services. QKS Group research and consulting deliverables provide comprehensive information and strategic insights to help clients formulate growth strategies and thrive in changing business environments. Visit www.qksgroup.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Olga Zakharenkava

Head of Marketing

olga.zakharenkava@mhcautomation.com

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SOURCE MHC Software