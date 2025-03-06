Samsung Names 50 U.S. Schools as State Winners in the Solve for Tomorrow STEM Competition, Vying for a Share of $2 Million in Prizes

Gen Z & Gen Alpha Changemakers Use AI, 3D Printing, & Robotics to Tackle Climate, Public Health & Accessibility Challenges

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gen Z and Gen Alpha students across the nation have accepted the challenge to boldly solve pressing community issues using STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics). Today, Samsung Electronics America announced that 50 U.S. public middle and high schools are moving forward as State Winners in the 15th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow national STEM competition. Each of these schools has been awarded a $12,000 Samsung technology prize package, including a Samsung Video Kit to showcase their proposed STEM solution. The full list of State Winners can be viewed at Samsung.com/Solve.





“Congratulations to all the incredible State Winners in the 2024-2025 Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition,” said Allison Stransky, Chief Marketing Officer, Samsung Electronics America. “Solve for Tomorrow was born from Samsung’s deep belief in the power of STEM to improve lives and transform communities. It’s truly inspiring to see these bright Gen Z and Gen Alpha innovators harnessing emerging technologies, with nearly half of their STEM solutions incorporating AI, to address critical societal issues with creativity, determination, and purpose.”

By combining problem-based learning (PBL), STEM disciplines, social impact entrepreneurship, and environmental stewardship, Samsung Solve for Tomorrow engages middle and high school students to drive meaningful societal progress. Through hands-on, real-world experiences, the competition inspires young minds to see STEM as a pathway to becoming changemakers and pursuing fulfilling, impactful careers. The State Winner honor marks a key milestone toward the ultimate prize—being named one of three National Winners, each unlocking $100,000 for their school. Overall, Samsung will award more than $2 million* in prizes to this year’s participating schools.

Ingenuity & Empathy Drive Gen Z & Gen Alpha STEM Solutions



Samsung Solve for Tomorrow State Winners are redefining STEM’s potential—not as a field reserved for those attending elite institutions, but as a universal tool for solving real-world problems. Impressively, 58% of the State Winners represent Title 1 schools, aligned with Samsung’s commitment to bringing equitable STEM opportunities to underrepresented communities. Among the State Winners are several all-girl teams breaking barriers in traditionally male-dominated fields, while 48% of teams are from middle schools, showing Gen Alpha’s early passion for innovation and social good.

The competition also provides a unique glimpse into the priorities of America’s Gen Alpha and Gen Z. As a group, the State Winners are most concerned with environmental sustainability and climate disasters (28%), public health (26%), and accessibility (20%), followed by public safety and mental health. The student team from Oklahoma is using drones and AI to predict and manage wildfire risks, providing real-time data to firefighters and helping mitigate the devastating effects of climate events. In Arkansas, another school is addressing oral cancer detection by developing an AI-powered mobile app for affordable, non-invasive screenings, making early detection more accessible in rural areas and addressing public health disparities.

“These 50 State Winners are recasting the role of STEM in solving matters close to their lives and their communities,” said Salman Taufiq, Head of Brand Marketing, Samsung Electronics America. “By addressing real-world issues with empathy and advanced technology like AI, machine learning, drones, and virtual reality, they’re preparing to lead in a rapidly evolving, impact-focused workforce.”

The competing entries are embracing cutting-edge technologies like AI (42%), 3D printing (34%), and robotics (14%) to bring their ideas to life. Mississippi’s State Winner is developing an AI-driven app that uses biometric sensors to detect the early signs of anxiety in students with autism, giving them and their teachers real-time alerts to help prevent panic attacks. Meanwhile, Nevada’s team are designing a low-cost, fully recyclable modular prosthetic arm using 3D printing, enabling a classmate with a partial arm amputation to participate fully in orchestra performances.

Innovation & Mentorship Power Next Phase of Competition



For the next phase of the competition, State Winners will receive a $12,000 prize package, including a Samsung Video Kit consisting of a Galaxy Book and a Galaxy Z Flip to help create a three-minute STEM solution pitch video. The video must demonstrate how STEM is being applied to address the community issue outlined in the student teams’ Activity Plans. State Winners must submit their videos by the deadline of Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Judges will review the submissions to select 10 National Finalists, who will be announced in mid-March and are invited to participate in a live pitch event in April 2025.

Samsung employees will once again serve as one-on-one mentors to the State Winners, guiding student teams through project development and prototype building. Using their professional expertise, mentors will also help teams create compelling video pitches for their STEM solutions to advance to the National Finalist phase.

National Finalists Based on their State Winner pitch videos, 10 National Finalists will be chosen to participate in a live pitch event and present their project to a panel of judges. Seven of these schools will be awarded $50,000 in Samsung technology and classroom supplies. National Winners Based on the live pitch presentations, judges will name three National Winners, each earning a $100,00 prize package. From the 50 State Winners, one school will be selected for the Rising Entrepreneurship Award, receiving an added $25,000 prize package to nurture and develop their STEM solution into a venture extending beyond the competition. One of the 50 State Winner schools will be recognized with a Sustainability Innovation Award for driving sustainable change through STEM innovation, and an additional $25,000 prize package, including Samsung ENERGY STAR® technology. From the National Finalists, one Community Choice Winner, selected through online voting by the general public, will receive an additional $10,000 in prizes on top of their National Finalist winnings. One Employee Choice Winner will be chosen by Samsung employees from among the National Finalists to receive $10,000 in prizes in addition to their National Finalist winnings.

*$2 million prize is based on an estimated retail value.

