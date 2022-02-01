Samantha Boffin Relies On Cleanfeed For Live Audio Recording

UK-based voice artist and voice director Samantha Boffin is using Cleanfeed software to record an audio dramatisation of Jekyll and Hyde, for Evcol Entertainment, because it allows her to record more than one person at a time, on individual tracks and in full broadcast quality.

Straightforward to use, and quickly sharable with as many clients and collaborators as the account holder wants to include, Emmy Award-winning Cleanfeed has become the go-tool tool for audio professionals who want to capture delay-free live audio over the Internet, without delays.

“One of the most important features offered by Cleanfeed is having the ability to record multiple people at the same time, all with separate audio feeds,” Sam explains. “This is really important for interviews and audio drama productions as it allows you to edit and mix audio much more easily. Everyone involved has their own separate track so you capture their reactions exactly as they should be. It is as close as you can get to having everyone all together in the same studio – but recorded remotely.”

An experienced audiobook narrator and actor, Sam has her own studio in London and works with creatives and businesses all over the world. BBC-trained and with over 20 years of broadcast experience on both sides of the mic, she has created numerous award-winning promos, narrations, and commercials for clients such as Netflix, the BBC and Games Workshop, as well as smaller local and international companies. In addition, Sam is the host of Talking Creative – the Art of Voiceover Directing (https://samanthaboffin.co.uk/talkingcreative), a podcast for voice directors, voiceovers, podcasters and creatives, and How Do You Say That?!, a British Voiceover podcast, co-hosted with Mark Ryes, that shines an entertaining spotlight on the multiple ways one can read a script.

https://how-do-you-say-that.captivate.fm/listen

“Cleanfeed is now a permanent fixture in my studio and the solution I prefer for remote audio projects,” Sam says. “I use it weekly for recording episodes of How Do You Say That?!, and for any other project that involves multiple hosts and guests. I also use it as part of my Voiceover coaching business. It enables me to run directed sessions that give my students a feel for working in a real professional setting.”

Built from the ground up for live radio and audio production, Cleanfeed only requires one person to have an account – everyone else can then be invited to join the session via a web link, and can connect from Mac, Windows, Linux or Android. Even a free Cleanfeed account imposes no limit on the time a session can run for, or the number of people who can be invited to join it. All users need to get started is a microphone and a web browser – they don’t have to get to grips with external mixers, mix-minuses or any other technical know-how, making this an idea solution for everyone.

Projects that Sam has previously recorded using Cleanfeed have gone on to win prestigious awards. Among these are a series of plays that were recorded remotely during the COVID lockdown for The Questors Theatre in West London and released on YouTube and SoundCloud. The award winning dramas include That Spot of Joy, by Hilary Spiers and directed by Peter Gould, which was honored in the radio play category at the Moondance International Festival, and The Intruder, directed by Lucy Aley-Parker, which was named Best Drama Podcast by the Minnesota Webfest in the US. The Intruder also won a Best Use of Sound Award and actor David Hovatter received the Best Actor award at a London Drama Festival in 2022.

About Cleanfeed

Imagine a technology that enables you to speak remotely with audio quality as if you were in the same studio as someone else. Now add low latencies so that you get the rapport of a real conversation. Next bring multiple people together in the same way to make a professional, multitrack recording. Integrate powerful audio routing and controls and, finally, package it so it’s accessible to anyone clicking a link in their web browser. That’s Cleanfeed — the online studio for live audio and recording. cleanfeed.net