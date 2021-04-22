Salem Podcast Network Extends Charlie Kirk Show

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that Salem Radio Network has signed and extended The Charlie Kirk Podcast to a multi-year deal.





The Charlie Kirk Show has become one of the top 10 news podcasts in the country on the Apple Podcast rankings amongst nearly 1.7 million podcasts on the platform. Salem first began selling The Charlie Kirk Show podcast in November, and now will sell and manage the program through the Salem Podcast Network for years to come.

“I am thrilled and excited to extend our relationship with Salem,” said Charlie Kirk. “Salem has become a giant in conservative media and is the perfect partner for our team.”

Charlie Kirk is one of today’s rising young stars in conservative politics, writing The New York Times Best-Seller, THE MAGA DOCTRINE, and has built Turning Point USA into a 250,000 member organization that teaches young people about conservative values.

“Charlie’s radio show is already doing a great job filling the void in the Noon to 3pm ET daypart,” said Salem Senior VP of Spoken Word Phil Boyce. “This podcast already delivered over 100,000,000 downloads in the last 12 months, and is valiantly fighting the culture war that we face in conservatism.”

“Charlie approaches everything he does like an entrepreneur, where failure is not an option,” said Salem President of Broadcast Dave Santrella. “This podcast, like everything else he does, has rocketed to the top of the charts, and Salem is thrilled to be partnering with him for many years.”

The Salem Podcast Network launched in January of this year, and now features Charlie Kirk alongside other hit shows like Dinesh D’Souza, Todd Starnes, Eric Metaxas, Sebastian Gorka, Mike Gallagher, Hugh Hewitt, Larry Elder, and Dennis Prager.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

