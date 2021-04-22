Interactive College of Technology and DeVry University Partner to Create Unique Academic Pathway to Offer Students Easy Transfer

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Interactive College of Technology (ICT) and DeVry University are partnering to provide a seamless pathway for ICT graduates who earn their associate degree to continue their academic journey towards a bachelor’s degree at DeVry. The transfer agreement also provides a complimentary course to prepare for college, tuition savings, and waived application fee for ICT alumni, faculty and staff in addition to the credit transfer pathway.

Since 1982, ICT has been committed to student success by offering a low student-to-instructor ratio, hands-on skills training, and industry certifications to help graduates achieve their goals.

“Now more than ever, we are seeing companies embracing employees working from home, and in order for those entering the new virtual workforce to compete they will need training and technology skills,” said Thomas Blair, ICT president. “ICT has a rich history of reaching an underserved market to prepare students with the skills needed for this fast-paced changing world, and we believe DeVry’s commitment to students mirrors ours.”

Students who transfer to DeVry can earn a bachelor’s degree in accounting, business administration, computer information systems, healthcare administration management and technical management, either online or at their Alpharetta and Duluth locations. They are immediately assigned a Student Support Advisor who works one-on-one with students for course selection, academic planning, financial aid, and graduation requirements.

“We are pleased to work in collaboration with ICT in making the academic transfer process seamless for students to continue their education,” said Shantanu Bose, Ph.D. provost and chief academic officer at DeVry University. “The partnership also invites ICT to engage in our talent development initiatives such as talent acquisition support, professional development and skills gap training.”

The partnership with DeVry also allows five ICT managers the opportunity to enroll in DeVry’s Accelerated Leadership Basics, a three-module program that provides strategic skills development to support their professional growth.

DeVry has transfer agreements with six other Georgia colleges and universities to offer students opportunities to pursue advanced degrees. Visit https://www.devry.edu/admissions/transfer-applicants/georgia.html for more information.

About Interactive College of Technology

Interactive College of Technology (ICT) is focused on providing the training required for emerging, in-demand careers, and strives to prepare students for careers that satisfy the needs of students and the community. Founded in 1982, the college offers associate degrees, diploma degrees, and English as a Second Language certifications both onsite and through hybrid delivery within five areas of study: Accounting, Business, Healthcare, Technology, and Trade Programs. The college has 7 campuses located in Georgia, Texas, and Kentucky, with the main campus located in Atlanta, Georgia, and is accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE, council.org). To learn more, visit www.ict.edu.

About DeVry University

DeVry University strives to close society’s opportunity gap by preparing learners to thrive in careers shaped by continuous technological change. Founded in 1931, the university offers undergraduate and graduate programs onsite and online within six areas of study: Accounting, Business, Healthcare, Technology, Liberal Arts, and Media Arts & Technology. The university is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (HLC, www.hlcommission.org/). To learn more, visit devry.edu.

