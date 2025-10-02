SafeSpace Global Expands AI Safety Technology to Protect Schools and Public Spaces

SafeSpace Global, a publicly traded leader in multimodal AI safety solutions, is making headlines as it continues its mission to combat gun violence and enhance protection in vulnerable spaces. Founded by CEO Scott Boruff, the company has grown from a personal vision into a global force with more than 80 team members across three continents.

The company’s mission is rooted in Boruff’s personal experience, when he witnessed the challenges his father faced while aging at home. Recognizing the limitations of traditional safety devices, he launched a new wave of AI-driven protection. Today, SafeSpace Global is safeguarding schools, transportation systems, healthcare facilities, and public spaces worldwide.

Pioneering AI for School Safety

Unlike traditional systems, SafeSpace Global deploys multimodal, camera-agnostic AI technology that integrates seamlessly into existing infrastructure. The platform provides weapons identification, school safety monitoring, and real-time threat detection with features such as firearm recognition, knife detection, and automated lockdown systems.

“Our mission is to give communities confidence that their schools, workplaces, and public spaces are being watched over with vigilance and compassion,” said Scott Boruff, Founder and CEO.

Recently, SafeSpace Global announced its partnership with the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority to enhance security ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, reinforcing its growing global presence.

A Growing Global Impact

The company’s AI product suite spans multiple critical sectors. From active shooter detection systems in schools to elopement prevention in senior living, and from license plate scanning in transportation to population safety in prisons, the technology adapts to diverse needs.

Dustin Hillis, President and Chief Strategy Officer, explained: “At SafeSpace Global Corporation, we have invested substantial resources of both time and capital to create cutting-edge, multimodal AI solutions that make the world a safer place.”

As SafeSpace Global continues to expand, its efforts have drawn support and recognition from leaders across industries and government, including U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, who recently met with the team. This growing visibility underscores the company’s role in shaping the future of AI-driven public safety.

