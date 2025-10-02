RealTeam3 (RT3) launches an app to boost real estate agents’ earnings and strive for greater success in the competitive and hectic real estate industry. Real estate agents have busy schedules filled with showings and closings. This heavy demand on an agent’s time can eventually wear on their health and prevent them from enjoying valuable family and personal time. RT3 is an app created by a team determined to empower real estate agents to have a smarter, more scalable approach to business.

Real Challenges Inspire Real Solutions

RT3 was founded by real estate professionals Seth Catron, Adam Catron, and Sarah Block, who all understand agents’ daily challenges.

During the pandemic, Seth was new to the industry and assisted other agents with showings to earn an income and gain experience in a slow market.

Meanwhile, Adam is a seasoned agent with over 90 transactions a year. His busy schedule has previously put him on the verge of burnout as he struggles to find time for his family and himself.

A 16-year veteran of the real estate market, Sarah faced being pregnant with her first child while running her thriving business and feeling like she couldn’t slow down. She wasn’t interested in running a big team, but needed help.

The three agents came together and realized there had to be a smarter, more effective way to give agents the support they needed at every stage of their careers and serve their clients. Having faced the challenges that many real estate agents have to deal with throughout their careers, the team built an app to give real estate agents the tools to take more control over their workdays.

The Power of RT3

The RT3 app is an easy-to-use, on-demand real estate showing platform with an easy-to-use interface. It connects vetted agents, allowing them to request assistance or assist others with home showings, transaction demands, and open houses.

The app also helps brokerages retain agents by providing support and alleviating work-related stress. The real estate industry often loses good agents due to burnout. The RT3 app can help brokerages retain and recruit agents by providing essential support.

Additionally, the app can help agents focus on the “high-leverage activities” that help businesses grow instead of rushing from appointment to appointment.

For agents, RealTeam3 is a valuable resource for organizing their daily schedule. They can prioritize their time for important family events, health appointments, and more without their service quality flagging or a loss of income. It offers a practical way to maintain balance without letting the service to clients suffer.

Agents can request help through the app for “low-leverage” tasks such as showings, so they can concentrate more time on closing deals and obtain a greater gross commission income (GCI). At the same time, newer agents can build their skills and earn additional income by supporting fellow agents.

RealTeam3 Is Built on Family Values

The founders’ personal stories are the foundation of the RT3 app. Under the new brand name RealTeam3, the three agents understand the importance of family values in a high-stress industry. Their stories are relatable to anyone working in the real estate field. The RT3 app provides support, scalability, and sanity.

About RealTeam3

The team of three real estate agents, Seth Catron, Adam Catron, and Sarah Block, aims “to transform how real estate gets done, one showing at a time.” Their first endeavor is the RT3 app for real estate agents.

Media Contact:

RealTeam3

317-366-9405

adam@realteam3.com

RealTeam3.com

SOURCE: RealTeam3

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire