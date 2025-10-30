Ryff Makes Virtual Product Placement Programmatic, Opening a New Buying Channel for Brands and a Scalable Revenue Stream for Content Owners

Brands can purchase in‑scene placements through their existing programmatic workflows;

content owners can monetize catalogs as easily as selling 30‑second spots.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ryff, the pioneer of virtual product placement (VPP) and in-scene advertising, today announced that the Ryff platform is now programmatic-ready, enabling advertisers and their agencies to buy—and content owners to sell—contextual in-scene placements through established programmatic ad channels.

Powered by Ryff’s Scene Intelligence™ AI, the programmatic capability connects brand demand with authentic, context‑rich moments across film, TV, FAST, social and streaming catalogs—turning finished content into flexible, targetable inventory, at scale.

Why it matters. Brands and agencies can buy VPP through the same programmatic pipes they already use, bringing in-scene creative into audience, context, and outcomes-based plans, without adding new platforms or manual insertion orders. Content owners can package and sell in-scene inventory with the ease and speed of traditional 30-second spots, unlocking fresh revenue from existing titles and long‑tail catalogs. The advertising market can now unify brand building and media buying strategies, so integrated brand moments can be planned, optimized, and measured alongside CTV and digital video.

“Advertisers shouldn’t have to choose between cinematic storytelling and programmatic efficiency,” said Steve Cox, CEO of Ryff. “By making virtual product placement programmatic, we’re putting in-scene moments on the same rails as the rest of digital video so brands can transact with confidence, and rights holders can finally monetize their libraries like ad inventory.”

How it works. Ryff’s Scene Intelligence™ analyzes content to identify brand-safe moments and eligible locations. Those moments are published as Virtual Placement Opportunities (VPOs), complete with contextual metadata and brand fit metrics. Buyers can target by audience, genre, setting, or moment type, and optimize campaigns in-flight. Once the asset is selected, Ryff PhotonAI™ automates the rendering of the brand asset into the scene.

Early access & partnerships. Ryff is working with select brand, agency, and publisher partners to bring programmatic in-scene inventory online across new and library content, with broader availability planned following initial deployments.

About Ryff: Ryff is the AI engine behind a new advertising marketplace, enabling brands to appear inside finished content through virtual product placement (VPP) and in-scene advertising. Built on the company’s Scene Intelligence™ framework, Ryff helps advertisers reach audiences in context while unlocking new, repeatable revenue for content owners.

Learn more at ryff.com.

