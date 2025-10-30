ITN and Magnite Empower Advertisers with Programmatic Access to Local Linear TV through New Private Marketplace

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ITN, the leader in automated activation technology for local TV, and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced the launch of the industry’s first LocalLinear TV Private Marketplace designed to close the programmatic gap for local broadcast.

This new functionality allows buyers to replicate digital-like workflows seamlessly, offering:

Self-service deal ID creation

Precision controls for geo targeting, daypart, affiliate, program, and genre

Auto-bidding for delivery management

Digital-like delivery dashboards

The result is a new level of flexibility, visibility, and automation for linear TV—while ensuring local stations retain full control of their inventory.

Through this collaboration, local linear TV inventory is available through Magnite’s ClearLine platform, where buyers can discover, package, and activate video ad campaigns. Within Magnite’s ClearLine solution, buyers can now access local linear TV and digital video programmatically in one place.

This advancement combines the scale, reach, and cultural impact of local broadcast with the efficiency, precision, and automation of digital execution, marking a major step toward the industry’s long-held goal of fully independent local TV programmatic activation.

Advertisers have access to a powerful suite of capabilities that bring linear and digital video together for maximum campaign impact.

Buyers can now activate live local linear TV alongside streaming and digital video through real-time bidding and VAST workflows—enabling a truly converged media strategy.

Stations gain streamlined workflows that enhance their ability to operate with the speed of national networks and digital platforms.

Bid multiplier forecasting extends impression-based planning to one-to-many linear delivery, unlocking greater precision and efficiency in media activation.

In parallel, ITN—long recognized as the gold standard in TV tracking and accountability—has layered in advanced campaign management tools that give buyers digital-like control and transparency from start to finish.

“We’ve moved well beyond where previous programmatic linear efforts have stalled,” said Todd Watson, CEO of ITN. “This launch delivers the ease, visibility, and automation that will define the future of linear TV. The difference now is that activating it is just as simple as buying digital.”

“The expansion of our partnership with ITN brings programmatic buyers closer to local linear TV inventory and makes it much easier to holistically activate, manage, and measure their total video advertising investments,” added Matt McLeggon, SVP of Advanced Solutions at Magnite. “Bringing valuable local linear TV inventory to ClearLine gives digital-native advertisers a more comprehensive access point to premium video supply with executional ease and efficiency.”

“Today’s announcement has been a long time in the making,” said Jennifer Hungerbuhler, Chief Publisher Direct Officer at Dentsu. “We are now witnessing technology that has the potential to revolutionize the local TV workflow and unlock the inherent value that agencies have always seen in this medium.”

Future enhancements will include advanced capabilities for spot TV, direct-to-station access, more precision audience targeting, and specialized features for key verticals such as political advertising, further cementing linear TV’s place in the modern programmatic landscape.

About ITN

ITN is a tech-first company with a suite of proprietary platforms offering both managed and self-service solutions. We redefine how local TV is activated across broadcast, cable, and digital channels at the national, regional, and local levels—helping agencies operate more efficiently and deliver greater client value. ITN is bringing local TV fully into the programmatic ecosystem, unlocking revenue for suppliers, and enabling advertisers to realize the total strategic value of local TV with digital-like execution.

For more information, visit itn.tv

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.



CONTACTS:



Craig Sulema

CSulema@itnnetworks.com

Charlstie Veith

CVeith@magnite.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itn-and-magnite-empower-advertisers-with-programmatic-access-to-local-linear-tv-through-new-private-marketplace-302598980.html

SOURCE ITN