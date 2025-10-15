Ryde Partners with HelloRide to Launch First-/Last-Mile Mobility Perks in Singapore

Ryde Group Ltd (NYSE American:RYDE) (“Ryde” or the “Company”), a leading technology platform for mobility and quick commerce in Singapore, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with HelloRide, one of the world’s largest platform to explore a strategic partnership that connects first-/last-mile cycling with on-demand rides, creating a more seamless, greener, and more affordable urban commute in Singapore.

Under the MOU, both companies will pilot reciprocal promotions and product integrations designed to lower door-to-door travel costs and reduce switching friction for users. As part of the collaboration, HelloRide will launch a new ‘HelloRyde’ pass priced at S$22.90. The pass includes a 30-day unlimited HelloRide pass and S$20 in RydeCoins, which can be redeemed to pay for trips booked through Ryde in Singapore. Additional co-marketing, in-app placements, and product experiments are contemplated in subsequent phases.

“This collaboration aligns with our mission to make everyday travel simpler and fairer,” said Mike Liu, Business Development Manager of Ryde. “By pairing micromobility for short hops with ride-hailing for longer legs, commuters can save money, shave minutes off total journey time, and reduce their carbon footprint.”

Hayden Choo, Managing Director of HelloRide, said: “We’re excited to work with Ryde to bring a truly multimodal experience to users in Singapore. Our combined strengths make end-to-end urban trips more flexible and cost-effective, especially for first- and last-mile connections.”

About Ryde Group Ltd

Ryde, a homegrown super mobility app founded in Singapore, is the world’s FIRST on-demand carpooling app since 2014! As a publicly listed company on the NYSE American, we are reimagining the way people and goods move around. We offer a full suite of services, including carpooling, private hire, taxi, and delivery, but what truly sets us apart is our commitment to empower our private-hire and taxi partners. We take 0% commission, ensuring that more of every hard-earned dollar goes to drivers on our platform. For more information, please visit https://rydesharing.com/ to learn more.

About HelloRide

HelloRide is a leading micromobility platform that helps commuters complete first- and last-mile trips with shared bicycles and e-bikes. Through an easy-to-use mobile app and a large network of vehicles, Hellobike supports convenient, affordable and sustainable urban travel across major cities.

Contacts

For Media Relations:

Media Team

Ryde Group Ltd

Email: media@rydesharing.com

For Investor Relations:

Investor Relations Team

Ryde Group Ltd

Email: investor@rydesharing.com

