Flare Launches Identity Exposure Management to Combat 50 Million Weekly Breached Identities and Stop Account Takeovers in Seconds

New solution enables organizations to detect, validate, and remediate leaked credentials and active sessions – before attackers strike.

Flare, the leader in Threat Exposure Management (TEM), announced the launch of Identity Exposure Management (IEM), designed to prevent exposed identities from causing large-scale incidents.

Every hour that exposed accounts go unaddressed intensifies the risk of a breach. Verizon’s DBIR 2025 report found that stolen credentials were involved in 88% of web application attacks. Moreover, the average e-crime breakout time is just 48 minutes, according to CrowdStrike’s 2025 Global Threat Report. This stems from Infostealer Malware-as-a-Service growth, which has lowered the barrier of entry for attacks.

Close to 50 million breached identities are traded across Telegram and dark web channels weekly, providing attackers with endless opportunities to conduct account takeovers. Adversaries collect credentials and browser data through infostealer malware, making it relatively easy to bypass MFA and hijack organizations.

“Many of the largest breaches in recent years stem from attackers simply logging in,” said Nick Ascoli , Director of Product Strategy at Flare . “At any moment, a newly exposed account represents one of the most critical risks to an organization. Detecting and remediating these exposures before attackers exploit them is mission-critical.”

IEM builds on the success of Flare’s integration with Entra ID and manual credential validation capabilities, already trusted by hundreds of leading enterprises. This workflow helped teams test thousands of leaked credentials across the dark web and stealer logs, resulting in a ~2% true positive rate, and averted critical incidents worth millions in avoided breach costs. IEM closes the loop with fully automated validation and remediation within a customer’s Entra ID environment, shrinking dwell time from days or weeks to seconds.

“With IEM, we’re giving security teams the ability to act-not just alert,” said Serge-Olivier Paquette , Chief Product Officer at Flare . “Our customers already use Flare to validate thousands of leaked credentials. Now, they can eliminate the threat entirely-before attackers ever have a chance to log in.”

In addition to automation, IEM delivers powerful new visibility and context with “Identity Profiles” and “Blast Radius” features. Customers can enrich each discovered exposure with context on the user, related incidents, and potential attack pathways, strengthening posture after the threat has been remediated.

“The modern perimeter is the identity. The rapid adoption of this integration shores up our defenses,” said a Security Architect at a Fortune 500 electronics company, and early design partner for the new product. “Flare’s automation-first approach is transforming the way we respond to exposure.”

