Ryde Appoints Chief Product Officer to Accelerate Platform Innovation and Marketplace Growth

Ryde Group Ltd (NYSE American:RYDE) (“Ryde” or the “Company”) a leading technology platform for mobility and quick commerce in Singapore, today announced the appointment of James Tan as Chief Product Officer (“CPO”). In this role, James will lead Ryde’s end-to-end product strategy, platform optimisation, and product-led growth initiatives as the Company accelerates its next phase of development.

A Proven Product Leader with Deep Platform Knowledge

James brings over 12 years of experience in product management, design, and digital platform development, including more than 8 years at Ryde where he has been central to the Company’s platform evolution. During his tenure, James has led cross-functional teams spanning engineering, operations, customer experience, marketing, and business development, consistently delivering measurable improvements in marketplace performance and user experience.

Prior to his appointment as CPO, James earned his stripes as a core member of the team that built and scaled Ryde into Singapore’s first ride-hailing company to list on the NYSE American – a milestone that reflects both the platform’s maturity and the calibre of the team behind it. His track record includes driving over 70% growth in Ryde+ subscriptions within three months – one of the strongest subscription growth periods in the platform’s history – through targeted improvements in user engagement, subscription optimisation, and platform experience.

Strategic Product Priorities for the Next 12 Months

Under James’s leadership, Ryde will execute a focused set of product initiatives targeting measurable gains in marketplace efficiency, driver retention, and rider experience:

Smarter driver job allocation – Automated job matching to reduce average rider wait times, with phased rollout targeted from Q4 2026

Enhanced marketplace matching – Machine learning-driven optimisation to improve successful ride match rates and reduce booking friction

Driver operational tools – Improved earnings visibility and platform tools to strengthen driver engagement and supply stability

Rider personalisation and loyalty – Targeted features to improve long-term retention and Ryde+ subscription adoption

Platform analytics and intelligence – Expanded data capabilities to support operational decision-making and scalable growth

Ryde targets measurable improvement across ride match rates, average rider wait times, and platform engagement within 12 months, underpinned by these initiatives.

Leadership Commentary

“As Ryde continues to scale, product innovation and operational efficiency remain central to our long-term growth strategy,” said Terence Zou, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ryde. “James brings the product depth, operational understanding, and execution track record we need as we strengthen the platform for both drivers and riders. His appointment reflects our commitment to building a smarter, more efficient, and more accessible mobility ecosystem.”

“Product innovation is not about releasing features – it is about solving real operational challenges at scale,” said James Tan, Chief Product Officer of Ryde. “Our focus is on building a more intelligent and seamless platform that improves marketplace performance while delivering a meaningfully better experience for drivers and riders alike.”

A Differentiated Model Built for Sustainable Growth

Unlike platform-centric competitors, Ryde operates on a driver-first, 0% commission model – a structural advantage that drives superior driver retention, supply stability, and long-term marketplace sustainability. James’s appointment reinforces the Company’s commitment to deepening this differentiation through continuous platform investment and operational excellence.

About Ryde Group Ltd

Ryde is a super mobility app founded in Singapore and recognised as the world’s FIRST on-demand carpooling app since 2014. As a publicly listed company on the NYSE American, Ryde is reimagining the way people and goods move around by offering a full suite of services, including carpooling, private hire, taxi, and delivery. What distinguishes Ryde is its commitment to empowering private-hire and taxi partners by taking 0% commission, ensuring that drivers retain more of their hard-earned earnings. For more information, please visit https://rydesharing.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.

Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Contacts

For Media Relations

Media Team

Ryde Group Ltd

Email: media@rydesharing.com

For Investor Relations:

Investor Relations Team

Ryde Group Ltd

Email: investor@rydesharing.com

SOURCE: Ryde Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire