Russia’s Largest Internet Provider Mail.Ru Selects HID Global for Enabling Secure Access Control Using Smartphones

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HID–HID Global, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced that Mail.Ru has chosen its HID Mobile Access solution for secure and convenient access control using smartphones and other mobile devices.

Mail.Ru reaches over 91% of all Russian internet users via its mail platform and social networks. The company has more than 7,000 employees and a high volume of visitors to its Moscow offices, necessitating an access control solution that provides best-in-class security and a seamless user experience. Mail.Ru was seeking a mobile solution that would easily integrate into its own smartphone app to allow employees and visitors to easily switch from using physical access cards to mobile IDs stored on their smartphones.

“We considered several solutions and decided in favor of HID Global. Their reputation for reliable and secure solutions greatly contributed to our decision,” said Andrey Evtyushin, Mobile Development Team Leader Business Process Management Department, Mobile Development Group, Mail.Ru Group. “It was also important that HID Global provided the most convenient software development kit (SDK) for iOS and Android platforms to integrate into our mobile application, compared to other competitor solutions.”

HID Global worked closely with local integrator partner AAM Systems to install 300 HID readers and issue 3,200 HID Mobile IDs to enable employees to use their smartphones for access control.

The HID Mobile Access solution makes it possible for Mail.Ru to easily manage off-hours access and configure individual users’ security rights, as well as enable easy movement of people within the building while maintaining security. Seos credential technology, which powers HID’s solution, also enables robust mobile IDs security. Access to Mail.Ru’s global network of offices is centrally managed through HID’s cloud-based portal, and provisioning is done over the air to deliver mobile IDs to users’ phones via a mobile app. This makes it easy to add, remove or change access rights as required.

“HID Mobile Access provides an ideal mix of security, convenience and flexibility; our SDK means customers can tailor the user experience so it is unique to them and on brand,” said Harm Radstaak, Senior Vice President and Head of Physical Access Control Solutions with HID Global.

Mail.Ru used the HID Mobile Access SDK to integrate the mobile solution into its own company application to offer a consistent user experience across different mobile devices and operating systems, including iOS and Android™. The solution enables Mail.Ru to also provide visitors with building access so contractors, vendors and event attendees can use mobile IDs on their personal devices as part of Mail.Ru’s holistic approach to maintaining high levels of security.

