DMI Launches Complete Podcast Solution

Turning agents into local influencers

HINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DMI, a leading wholesaler of consumer-driven life and annuity products announces the launch of its new podcast offering, DMI Complete Podcast, in partnership with North Star Media Group, a MA-based full-service advertising and media buying agency.

DMI Complete Podcast is a comprehensive, end-to-end podcast service that addresses all the components of the creation, production, distribution, and promotion of an agent’s podcast. Through the partnership with North Star Media Group, DMI agents and advisors will be provided with everything they need to become a local influencer within their community and expand their pool of prospects by targeting the listeners, aged 55+.

Recent studies have shown that the percentage of Americans ages 55+ who listen to podcasts has increased by 29% from 2019 to 2020 and is one of the fastest growing segments of podcast listeners. A study by Nielsen in 2018 revealed that podcast listeners are loyal, affluent, and well-educated with the 55+ age group making up 22% of the vast 155 million listeners in the United States.

“We understand podcasts are a crucial part of an agent’s overall marketing mix. DMI Complete Podcast was created to simplify the entry into podcasting and to make it easier and more affordable for our agents to have access to professionally produced podcasts,” says DMI Vice-President of Marketing, Kaijsa Kurstin. “With nearly one-quarter of all 55+ aged consumers in the United States listening to podcasts each month, it is crucial agents take advantage of this sizable opportunity to connect with their target audience,” Kurstin adds.

Along with providing outlines for each podcast, DMI Complete Podcast provides agents with a major market professional talk show host to host their podcasts. Each podcast will be professionally recorded, produced, edited, and then distributed to all major podcast sites like: iTunes, Apple, Google, Spotify, and Android. Production includes access to fully approved and paid music licenses and compliance reviews.

“For agents looking to expand into mainstream radio, these podcasts are produced, edited and licensed for radio broadcast. Essentially, these professionally produced podcasts can be “radio-ready” with very little editing and without any additional production costs,” says Kurt Carberry, President at North Star Media Group.

“We are excited for this launch as podcasts are such valuable pieces of content that can be integrated into an agent’s overall marketing plan effortlessly,” says Kurstin. “Because podcasts are innately hosted online, the content can easily be shared across websites, social media, and email marketing, helping agents build brand awareness in their communities,” she adds.

DMI Complete Podcast is available now and is offered through an annual subscription model, designed to be competitive in pricing while offering more value than similar offerings currently on the market. Any insurance agent or financial advisor interested in using podcasts to reach their target audience should contact a DMI consultant at 800.322.6342.

About DMI

DMI is an annuity and life insurance wholesaler committed to supporting the success of its partner agents and financial professionals. DMI enables the success of each partner agent with its extensive portfolio of client-centric solutions all backed by seasoned sales consultants, responsive back office support, and award-winning marketing experts. Partnering with DMI brings a creative and strategic edge to financial professionals, all while providing superior service for industry best practices.

Contacts

Kaijsa Kurstin



DMI Vice President – Marketing



800.322.6342 ext:241



[email protected]