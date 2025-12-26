Russian River RailBikes Brings Holiday Magic to Cloverdale with “Pedal to the North Pole” on December 27

Russian River Railbikes invites families, couples, and holiday lovers to experience the magic of the season one more time with its festive Pedal to the North Pole railbike adventure on Saturday, December 27.

This enchanting evening ride transforms the historic rail line into a glowing winter wonderland, featuring twinkling lights, holiday décor, and a joyful North Pole-themed experience that delights guests of all ages. Riders pedal through the scenic Cloverdale countryside under the stars, enjoying the warmth of the holidays in a fun and interactive way.

Multiple departures will be available throughout the evening, allowing guests to choose the perfect time for their magical journey. Each ride lasts approximately 90 minutes and offers plenty of opportunities for photos, laughter, and unforgettable memories.

“Pedal to the North Pole is our way of keeping the holiday spirit alive after Christmas,” said Manly Hyde spokesperson for Russian River Railbikes. “It’s a unique way for families and visitors to come together, enjoy the outdoors, and create a truly special seasonal experience.”

Tickets are limited and advance reservations are strongly encouraged.

Event Details

What: Pedal to the North Pole

When: Saturday, December 27

Where: Russian River Railbikes, Cloverdale, California

Experience: Holiday-themed railbike rides through a festive nighttime setting

For tickets, photos, or media inquiries, please contact Russian River Railbikes at:

RussianRiverRailbikes.org

Mhyde@ggrm.org

888-655-8950

SOURCE: Golden Gate Railroad Museum, Inc

