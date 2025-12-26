GLOBAL LUXURY PROPERTY FROM IPA Highlights Prime International Investment Opportunities Across Key Markets

International Property Alerts (IPA) continues to showcase select luxury real estate opportunities across some of the world’s most desirable destinations, offering investors access to properties that combine lifestyle appeal with long-term value potential.

With international buyers increasingly seeking diversification through global property exposure, IPA’s latest listings reflect strong demand across Southeast Asia, Southern Europe, and the Mediterranean.

Bali: Freehold Architectural Landmark in Canggu

Located in one of Bali’s most sought-after districts, McCourt House stands on 5.6 are of prime freehold land in Canggu. Inspired by Georgian architectural elegance and adapted for tropical living, the residence spans approximately 750 square metres across three levels.

The property features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and resort-style amenities including an infinity pool, rooftop terrace, and private cinema. Overlooking rice fields and designed to ensure privacy, the home has attracted notable long-term rental interest, with annual offers reaching approximately USD 220,000. Additional potential exists within the short-term rental and retreat segments. The property is currently priced at USD 1.7 million.

Maldives: Luxury Living at The Coral Residences, Kandima

The Coral Residences at Kandima Maldives present a two-bedroom, two-bathroom investment opportunity offering uninterrupted sea views and a seamless indoor-outdoor living design. Floor-to-ceiling windows and expansive terraces enhance the property’s natural light and coastal setting.

Recently adjusted with a USD 400,000 price reduction, the residence is now available at USD 1.2 million. With strong rental appeal in one of the world’s most established luxury resort markets, the property provides both lifestyle value and income potential.

Portugal: Coastal Apartment in the Algarve

In southern Portugal’s Algarve region, a modern one-bedroom apartment within the Quinta Heights development in Ferragudo offers sea and mountain views alongside proximity to beaches and local amenities.

Designed to appeal to both holiday renters and long-term tenants, the property is positioned in a market known for consistent tourism demand and international buyer interest. The apartment is priced at approximately €531,000 and presents opportunities for rental income alongside potential capital appreciation.

Cyprus: Sustainable Luxury Villa in Limassol Greens

Situated in the Limassol Greens community, this luxury villa reflects Cyprus’ growing appeal among international property investors. The riverside development emphasises sustainability, architectural design, and access to outdoor living.

Located minutes from Lady’s Mile Beach, Limassol Marina, and the city centre, the villa offers refined interiors suitable for premium rentals or extended stays. The property is priced at USD 2,012,460 and represents an opportunity within one of the Eastern Mediterranean’s most active real estate markets.

Philippines: Eco-Luxury Villa in El Nido

Overlooking the coastline of El Nido, this two-bedroom Grand Villa at El Nido Beach Resorts combines eco-conscious design with resort-level amenities. Natural materials, artisan furnishings, and sustainable systems such as solar energy and water conservation features align with modern lifestyle preferences.

Panoramic views of Bacuit Bay, access to an infinity pool and wellness facilities, and full property management services enhance its appeal for premium rentals. The villa is offered at USD 899,000.

About International Property Alerts

International Property Alerts is a global platform dedicated to showcasing curated international real estate opportunities across established and emerging markets. The company focuses on properties that align with lifestyle aspirations, rental demand, and long-term investment considerations.

