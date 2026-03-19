Royer Labs Acquired by Sounds Great Holdings, Marking New Chapter for Leading Ribbon Microphone Manufacturer

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Royer Labs, a leading manufacturer of ribbon microphones used across recording, broadcast, live sound, and film production, today announced its acquisition by Sounds Great Holdings, LLC. The transaction marks a new phase of growth while preserving the sound quality and craftsmanship that has long defined the brand.

Founded in 1998, Royer Labs helped lead the modern ribbon microphone renaissance with their R-121—now a widely used industry standard—along with pioneering phantom-powered and tube ribbon designs. The company was awarded a Technical Grammy Award for its contributions to modern recording.

Royer Labs will continue operating from its Burbank, California headquarters, with plans to expand global sales, invest in product development, and deepen relationships across the professional audio community.

“Royer Labs has built an extraordinary reputation for sonic excellence and engineering integrity,” said Joe Covey, the company’s new CEO. “Our goal is to honor that legacy while investing in next-generation technology and expanding the brand globally.”

John Jennings, co-founder and former President, expressed confidence in the transition. “I love this company we started decades ago, the dedicated people who work here, and the industry we serve. The Sounds Great team is made up of good humans who respect Royer’s culture and will continue our bedrock traditions of high quality and extraordinary sound pickup.”

Dave Hetrick has joined Royer Labs as President and Chief Revenue Officer, where he will lead global sales strategy. “Royer microphones are among the most respected tools in professional audio,” said Hetrick. “We see significant opportunity to grow the brand worldwide.”

About Royer Labs

Royer Labs is a leading manufacturer of ribbon microphones and related audio technologies. Known for their natural sound, durability, rugged construction, and innovative designs, Royer microphones are widely used in recording studios, broadcast facilities, live sound environments, and film and television production around the world. More info at www.Royerlabs.com.

About Sounds Great Holdings

Sounds Great Holdings is a newly formed company focused on investing in high-quality brands and products in the professional audio industry. The company is led by principals Joe Covey, Matthew Davidge and Adam Pelzman, all of whom have extensive experience acquiring and building businesses. Sounds Great Holdings plans to acquire several other iconic pro audio brands in the coming months.

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SOURCE Royer Labs