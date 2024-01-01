Griffin Gaming Partners Leads Series A Funding Round in Amplitude Studios Spin-Out games2gether

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–games2gether, a player centric co-creation platform designed to help studios collaborate more deeply with their communities, today announced the successful close of its Series A funding round at €4.5M, led by Griffin Gaming Partners.









This investment will enable games2gether to scale its ambitions, accelerate its roadmap, and strengthen its long-term vision. Originally developed by Amplitude Studios and used to great effect with their own community, games2gether has since spun out as an independent platform while continuing to benefit from Amplitude’s experience and foundation.

“Community engagement is becoming a core pillar of modern game development, and games2gether is at the forefront of that shift. With its origins at Amplitude Studios and a strong product vision, the platform has the potential to transform how studios collaborate with their players,” said a Griffin Gaming Partners spokesperson. “We’re proud to support the team as they expand their ambitions and build the next generation of community-driven tools.”

“Closing this financing round will enable us to take games2gether to the next level. When we created the platform, our goal was to place the relationship between developers and players at the very heart of the development process. Our ambition has always been to provide studios with the most effective tools to engage and collaborate meaningfully with their communities,” said Max von Knorring, CEO of games2gether. “With this support from Griffin Gaming Partners, we can expand our feature set, deliver even greater value, and help teams make better games through deeper player involvement.”

Griffin Gaming Partners invested in games2gether based on the platform’s ability to provide development teams with customizable spaces to activate engagement, gather actionable insights, and involve players directly in the creative process. By fostering this ongoing dialogue, games2gether enables studios to co-create memorable experiences and build healthier, more committed communities around their games.

With this capital, games2gether is ready to scale its ambitions, accelerate its roadmap, and strengthen its long-term vision.

About Griffin Gaming Partners

Griffin Gaming Partners is a leading venture capital firm focused exclusively on gaming, interactive content, and enabling technologies. The firm partners with world-class entrepreneurs across all stages to help build category-defining companies in games and interactive entertainment.

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