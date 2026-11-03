Royall Elementary School Named Among Best SC Elementary Schools

Florence 1 Schools’ Royall Elementary earns a top-ten spot among South Carolina elementary schools in the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings

Royall Elementary School has been named one of the top ten elementary schools in South Carolina, according to a new ranking from the U.S. News & World Report. Royall Elementary is part of Florence 1 Schools , which serves students and families throughout Florence, South Carolina. This annual report uses state assessment data to evaluate schools across the state and nation.

Principal Chris Rogers said that he is pleased to see the hard work that he witnesses every day being recognized.

“I am super proud of how hard our teachers and the kids have worked to achieve this honor,” Rogers said. “Each and every day, the teachers come to work prepared; they make learning challenging in the classroom, they make it fun. Our kids go to work and do what’s asked of them each and every day and that’s how we achieve the success we’ve gotten.”

Assistant Principal Brittany Bennett said the school’s success is the result of the entire Royall community working together.

“This recognition reflects the dedication of our committed staff, outstanding students, supportive families, and strong community partners who work together to make Royall such a special place,” Bennett said. “This achievement is a testament to the collective efforts of our entire school community and we are honored to be recognized among the top 10 elementary schools. This accomplishment belongs to all of us, and together, we will continue to SHINE BRIGHT!”

Media Contact: Melissa Rollins

Phone: (843) 758-6037

Email: marketing@f1s.org

SOURCE: Florence 1 Schools

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire