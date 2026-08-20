A New Look at U.S. Lithium Potential: ELEKTROS Reviews Northern New York Opportunity as Critical-Minerals Investment Accelerates

Company’s review comes amid reported federal support for domestic lithium and battery-material projects and a growing focus on resilient U.S. supply chains.

Evaluating a Possible North American Supply-Chain Opportunity

ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is reviewing the potential of a hard-rock lithium mining property in northern New York, close to the Canadian border. The company is interested in the possibility of a domestic source that could serve North American markets without the same dependence on overseas container shipments. A U.S.-based location could potentially improve logistics, reduce transportation expenses and lessen exposure to tariffs. ELEKTROS is evaluating the property to determine whether it represents a suitable fit for the company.

The Strategic Role of Lithium

Lithium-ion batteries support electric-vehicle applications and stationary energy storage. As those markets develop, manufacturers and policymakers continue to examine the resilience and geographic diversity of battery-material supply chains. A domestic resource could potentially contribute to supply options if it is ultimately demonstrated to be technically, legally, environmentally and economically viable. No such conclusion has been reached for the property under review.

Reuters Reports New Federal Funding for Mineral Projects

In an August 20, 2026 report, Reuters said the U.S. Department of Energy was awarding $500 million in grants to seven companies developing domestic lithium, cobalt, recycling and battery-component projects. Reuters reported that the program was intended to bolster American mining and processing and strengthen supply chains important to economic and national-security needs. The reported grants were directed to specified companies and projects. ELEKTROS is not announcing any federal grant, loan, contract, military procurement or government partnership.

The President on Critical Minerals

Speaking at the American Mining Roundtable on August 7, 2026, President Donald J. Trump described critical minerals as “the raw materials of American strength” and said they power applications ranging “from advanced weaponry to automobiles.” His remarks concerned the sector as a whole, not ELEKTROS, and should not be read as an endorsement or indication of government support for the company.

Market Forecasts Provide Context, Not Confirmation

A Benzinga article dated October 22, 2026 cited a Benchmark Mineral Intelligence outlook that global lithium demand could more than triple by 2050 and that significant new mine development and investment may be needed. Such forecasts are industry-level projections. They do not verify mineralization or determine the potential value of the northern New York property.

Separate Technology Initiative: Multi-Port EV Charging Patent

ELEKTROS is separately exploring potential development relationships related to its multi-port EV charging patent, U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. The lithium review and patent-related work are distinct company initiatives. No completed prototype, patent license, customer deployment, adoption milestone or revenue related to the patent is being announced.

What Further Evaluation Could Involve

Potential next steps, if pursued, could include independent geological analysis and sampling, verification of ownership and mineral rights, environmental and permitting review, access and infrastructure assessment, processing analysis, logistics review, financing evaluation and consideration of possible transaction terms. The opportunity’s future remains uncertain and depends on due diligence.

Shareholder Update: Complimentary T-Shirts

Separately from the business developments described above, ELEKTROS expects to announce details of its annual complimentary T-shirt giveaway within the next ten days. Shareholders should stay tuned for the company’s forthcoming announcement with timing and participation information.

Company Outlook

ELEKTROS appreciates its shareholders and the broader investment community as it reviews opportunities related to North American supply chains and EV technology. The company intends to approach its evaluation carefully and on an evidence-based basis. Management expresses gratitude to Almighty God as the company works toward measurable progress.

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. is publicly traded on the OTC market under ticker symbol ELEK. Its areas of interest include hard-rock lithium opportunities, EV charging infrastructure and patented EV charging technology. ELEKTROS is reviewing the potential of a hard-rock lithium property in northern New York.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Risk Disclosure

This release contains forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws concerning a possible property acquisition, lithium mineralization, resources, mining, processing, transportation, tariffs, financing, prospective customers, charging technology and commercial opportunities. These statements reflect current expectations, not guarantees. ELEKTROS has not announced an acquisition of the property, a verified mineral resource or reserve, a feasibility study, a mining permit, an operating mine, a production schedule, a refinery supply agreement or a commercial charging prototype. Actual results may differ materially because of geological uncertainty, title and mineral-rights issues, permitting and environmental requirements, financing availability, commodity prices, processing capacity, logistics, third-party relationships, technology development, competition and market volatility. ELEK is a speculative microcap security; investors may lose some or all of their investment. Readers should conduct independent due diligence and consult financial, legal and tax advisers before making an investment decision. ELEKTROS undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | Publicly Traded | OTC Ticker Symbol: ELEK

Phone: 786-477-9003 | Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com | Website: elektros.energy

Industry, Policy and Patent References

Reuters, August 20, 2026, “Trump administration to back US minerals projects with $500 million in grants.” https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/trump-administration-back-us-minerals-projects-with-500-million-grants-2026-08-20/

President Donald J. Trump, remarks at the American Mining Roundtable, August 7, 2026. https://rollcall.com/factbase/trump/transcript/donald-trump-remarks-roundtable-american-mining-august-7-2026/

Benzinga, October 22, 2026, “Lithium’s $100 Billion Supply Gap Hands Albemarle a Domestic Moat.” https://www.benzinga.com/markets/commodities/26/10/62523013/lithiums-100-billion-supply-gap-hands-albemarle-a-domestic-moat

U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. https://patents.google.com/patent/US12522100B1/en

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

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