Roxmore Resources Significantly Expands Land Position at Converse Gold Project By 70%

Roxmore Resources Inc. (formerly, Axcap Ventures Inc.) (TSX:RM)(OTCQX:GARLF) (“Roxmore” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has significantly expanded its land position at its flagship Converse Gold Project (“Converse” or the “Project”), located on the Battle Mountain – Eureka Trend in Nevada, USA.

The expanded land position provides additional flexibility for future project design and infrastructure layout ahead of the Company’s upcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”).

Key Highlights

Acreage available to support future project development increased by 70%

Land position expanded from 7,784 acres to 13,257 acres over the past six months through a combination of claim staking and private land acquisitions

Expanded footprint enables a more efficient layout of mining infrastructure to support future growth and development of the Converse Gold Project

Land Position

Over the past six months, the Company has undertaken a series of initiatives to expand its land position, including staking additional mineral claims on Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”) lands and acquiring private land parcels that are contiguous or proximal to the claims hosting the Converse deposit.

This expanded land package provides a broader footprint surrounding Converse, which is expected to support future resource growth and enable a more efficient and optimized layout of surface infrastructure.

John Dorward, Executive Chairman of Roxmore, commented: “We are very pleased to have secured this expanded footprint ahead of our upcoming PEA. The additional land along the western boundary of the previous land position is particularly advantageous, as it provides greater flexibility for optimizing surface layout in potential development scenarios.”

The overall cost of the additional staking and private land acquisitions was approximately US$700,000.

Figure 1: Converse Gold Project land position showing recent additions

Upcoming Catalysts

Q2 2026 – Additional drill results from current program

Q2 2026 – Release of the Converse PEA

Q3 2026 – Results of silver re-assay program

About Roxmore Resources Inc.

Roxmore is focused on developing its flagship, Converse Gold Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits not owned by a major mining company in Nevada, USA. The Converse Gold Project is located within the prolific Battle Mountain trend containing 5.57Moz Au of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and 0.42Moz Au Inferred Mineral Resources (238mt at 0.539g/t Au for 4.13Moz Measured Mineral Resources; 92mt at 0.487g/t Au for 1.44Moz Indicated, 25mt at 0.528g/t Au for 0.42Moz Inferred Mineral Resources). With decades of expertise in Nevada and globally, our Board and management are focused on unlocking the potential of this project. For further details please refer to our technical report entitled “Amended and Restated NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Update, Converse Property, Humboldt County, Nevada, USA” dated effective February 13, 2025 which is available on our website at www.axcapventures.ca and on our SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Vance Spalding, CPG, Executive VP Exploration for Roxmore, who is a “qualified person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For further information please contact:

John Dorward

Roxmore Resources Inc.

Contact@roxmoreresources.com

Tel: 905-961-4727

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward- looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “will”, “estimates”, “believes”, “intends” “expects” and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Converse Gold Project, the PEA and the PFS and the respective timing of each, the timing for the release of results from the remaining deep drill holes, mineral resource estimates, the Company’s upcoming catalysts, and the success of the drilling and development work.

Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning general economic and industry conditions, applicable laws and regulations, commodity prices, and the future business and operational needs of the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, wars in Europe and the Middle East, currency fluctuations, dependency upon regulatory approvals, the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing and exploration risk. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the respective management of Roxmore at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, Roxmore does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Roxmore Resources Inc.

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